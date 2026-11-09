Dana White Meets Trump After Joke About White House Role

UFC President Dana White meets with President Donald Trump regarding a joking offer for a White House position. White clarifies the interaction while acknowledging the President's praise.

UFC President Dana White is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday after a social media exchange sparked widespread speculation about a potential government role. The invitation to the White House originated from a post Trump made on Saturday, where he urged White to fill a vacant position. The post gained significant traction online before Trump issued a clarification the following day. White responded by sharing an image from the White House press room, indicating he had already visited the location for a meeting.

The Joking Offer and Immediate Clarification

President Trump initiated the conversation on social media by telling White to take the job left open after Katie Zacharia resigned. Zacharia quit less than five days into her tenure following a heavily criticized debut appearance. Trump described White as a violent fighter and warrior, asking him to bring several high-profile fighters to assist him. The President noted that some of these fighters were not from the United States.

Also read Breaking: Trump offers press secretary role to UFC chief Dana White

One day after the initial post, Trump told reporters that he was only having a little fun. He stated, So I was kidding, but I think Dana likes the idea, and he is a very capable guy. Trump explained that he put great fighters as White's assistants to show he was serious, even though the post was intended as humor. He emphasized that the fighters would come with White regardless of the joking tone.

White Responds and Confirms Meeting

Dana White later revealed that he would be having a meeting with Trump on Monday. The 57-year-old embraced the social media speculation by posting an Instagram photo of himself behind the lectern in the White House press room. This visual confirmation appeared before the official meeting took place. It demonstrated his comfort with the interaction and the attention it generated.

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White had previously been a key figure in Trump's re-election campaign in 2024. Despite his past involvement, he later declared that he wanted nothing to do with politics. The meeting on Monday suggests a continued professional relationship despite his stated desire to step back from political engagement. The interaction highlights the crossover between sports entertainment and political circles.

Context of the Vacant Position and Staffing

The position White was asked to fill became vacant after Katie Zacharia's departure. Her resignation occurred less than five days into the job. The departure followed a debut appearance that received heavy criticism from the public and media. The sudden opening left the role unfilled until Trump's public invitation.

Trump's proposal included bringing a team of high-profile fighters to assist in the role. He mentioned that some of these individuals were not from the country. This detail sparked additional discussion about the qualifications and background of the proposed team. White's willingness to meet indicates he considered the offer, even if it was initially framed as a joke.

Future Implications and Next Steps

The scheduled meeting on Monday will determine if the role offers are serious. Both parties have acknowledged the event, with Trump clarifying his intent and White confirming his attendance. The outcome could influence the direction of the position and the people involved. It also raises questions about the intersection of sports figures and government advisory roles.

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Observers are waiting to see if the fighters mentioned will indeed join the team. Trump's earlier statement suggested they would come with White. The clarification that he was kidding adds uncertainty to the situation. However, the meeting itself marks a significant step in the interaction. It remains to be seen if any official appointments will result from this encounter.