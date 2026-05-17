Dangerous world for journalists: challenges, cost, and precautions

The following text describes the challenges faced by journalists in covering dangerous areas and the precautions taken to ensure their safety, as well as the costs associated with their work.

A journalist holds the blood-covered camera belonging to Palestinian photojournalist Mariam Dagga, who worked for the Associated Press and Independent Arabia and was killed in an Israeli strike.

Facts can be expensive in a dangerous world. I have covered some brutal wars during my three decades at the Guardian, but journalists are now actively targeted in a way I have never seen. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) recorded 129 deaths of reporters and other media workers in 2025, the most it has ever recorded, and five more than the previous record, which was last year.

The overwhelming majority of journalist deaths in 2025 happened in Gaza, the West Bank, southern Lebanon, Yemen and Iran. According to the CPJ, Israeli forces were responsible for two-thirds of all the journalist killings around the world last year. The Guardian’s former Gaza correspondent, Malak Tantesh, was evacuated at the beginning of October last year, along with her photojournalist sister, Enas, following 18 months of gruelling and dangerous work. Their evacuation almost never happened





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