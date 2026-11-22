Former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has been advising Chinese-Australian businessman Lewis Jin and his father Yubo Jin, as Jin acts as an intermediary for Beijing-backed firms seeking to acquire or supply data centres across Australia for strategic rather than commercial purposes.

Former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has been advising Chinese- Australia n businessman Lewis Jin and his father Yubo Jin about navigating Australia's commercial and political landscape. The arrangement places Andrews, who left politics in 2023, at the centre of scrutiny over foreign investment, national security and political influence.

Andrews launched a business advisory firm after exiting parliament that has promoted Chinese solar companies, e-commerce giant Alibaba and medical technology providers. His engagement with the Jin family continues a pattern of deepening commercial links with Beijing that was controversial during his time as Labor leader. Lewis Jin, 36, is an Australian company director who has emerged as a self-styled fixer helping Chinese companies access Australia's booming data centre industry.

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Jin And Data Centre Market Entry

Jin has represented himself as a local intermediary for the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, one of the world's largest construction firms, as it seeks to enter Australia's data centre market. Covert recordings of phone and other communications reveal Jin describing Beijing's data centre aspirations. He claims senior CSCEC officials want to build a data centre in Sydney or elsewhere in Australia.

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Every Chinese government state-owned company needs these facilities for its strategic plan, Jin has claimed in various business dealings. A high-ranking CSCEC executive specialising in modular prefabricated housing and infrastructure met with Jin's father and tasked him with sourcing data centre opportunities in Australia. Jin described the executive's instructions in recordings. He wants me to run up a team and build a data centre for him in Australia, Jin said.

They are not here for making money, Jin added. They are here for a strategic level. There is nothing illegal about Lewis Jin assisting Chinese companies, which are among the world's largest investors in artificial intelligence. There is no suggestion Jin himself is a security risk.

National Security And State-Owned Links

However, his links to one of China's largest state-owned corporations potentially make future Australian data centres vulnerable to the reach of China's national security regime. China's national security laws are so broad that both state-backed and private companies must co-operate with the Chinese government on state intelligence. Yubo Jin is a wealthy businessman with deep Chinese Communist Party connections. Melbourne-headquartered company 7even appointed Lewis Jin as a strategic business partner earlier this year.

The company noted his renowned ability to build powerful relationships and a strong global network across Asia and Australia. His involvement in the company was removed from the internet after media inquiries on Wednesday. 7even director Jamie Baldwin said he had minimal dealings with Jin and knew very little about his business activities or his relationship with Andrews. There is no evidence to suggest Baldwin was involved in brokering data centre deals for CSCEC.

In July, Jin and 7even's owners co-founded a firm, Haavn, to import prefabricated modular buildings from China to Australia for hotels, aged care and data centres. The investigation into Jin was triggered by a tip-off from a veteran Sydney financier and data centre dealmaker who had extensive dealings with 7even as it sought to broker deals earlier this year. The financier briefed media on condition of anonymity and provided emails of correspondence with Jin's 7even colleague Daniel Sette.

The financier said Sette told him that 7even had access to unlimited sources of Chinese money to finance the deal. Any data centre project it acquired would use only Chinese-made components. What we were told was they want to buy as many data centres as possible, the financier said. They were prepared to pay more than three times their worth.

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There are two conditions, the financier said. The investors for these data centres own the data centre 100 per cent. The second one was that all the components must be from the investors' companies. AI and national security analyst David Wroe analysed the recordings of Jin.

Analyst Warns Of Strategic Influence

He said the claim that Beijing was pushing into Australia's data centre industry for strategic reasons was a really loud alarm bell. He said it underscored concerns that China is seeking to get a foothold in a US-allied, law-abiding democratic nation. It also normalises the idea of Chinese hardware into other countries to run AI on, Wroe said.

Once they own that hardware in other countries, that gives them a huge amount of influence and leverage over those countries, he warned. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged world leaders in Shenzhen on Thursday to deepen co-operation on artificial intelligence. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Xi on Friday and both men touted a full turnaround in the relationship between China and Australia and improving prospects for trade.

Xi AI Push And Past CSCEC Ties

But in his Politburo sessions, Xi has also told cadres they must be at the leading edge of the technology as Beijing escalates its military and industrial use of AI. In 2021, the Chinese government accused the Australian government of weaponising national security after it threatened to block CSCEC's takeover of a major Australian construction company.

That year, the then Andrews-led Victorian government selected CSCEC as a contractor on the North East Link, two months after the state signed a Belt and Road deal with China. In 2025, CSCEC announced it had successfully completed South-East Asia's largest operational data centre, in Malaysia.