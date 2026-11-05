Danny Green Predicts Paul Gallen KO Bonus Over Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Danny Green backs Paul Gallen to earn a $1 million KO bonus against Nelson Asofa-Solomona, citing the veteran's toughness and experience as key factors in the upcoming heavyweight bout.

Danny Green has issued a bold prediction regarding the upcoming heavyweight clash between Paul Gallen and Nelson Asofa-Solomona, stating that the veteran rugby league icon possesses the necessary skills to secure a $1 million knockout bonus. The former two-division world champion believes Gallen's relentless fighting style is perfectly suited to overpower his opponent in the highly anticipated matchup scheduled for tonight.

Danny Green Backs Gallen For Knockout Win

Danny Green has explicitly branded Paul Gallen's fighting approach as absolutely capable of earning the substantial financial reward if he defeats Nelson Asofa-Solomona in their scheduled bout. The former champion drew a sharp comparison to the event, suggesting that Asofa-Solomona's recent press conference behavior, which included references to Gallen's wife, was akin to Big Nasty tugging on the tail of a hungry python. Green argued that this provocation may have inadvertently ignited a competitive fire within Gallen, potentially turning the contest into a dangerous encounter for the younger fighter.

Also read Paul Gallen Backs Tim Tszyu and Liam Wilson at Gold Coast Boxing Blockbuster

Green emphasized that he cannot overlook the extensive experience and junkyard dog mentality that Gallen brings to the ring, describing himself as a big fan of the veteran's resilience. He explained that if Gallen can survive the early rounds and allow his muscle memory to take over, he will likely be in a strong position to control the fight. The former world champion noted that Gallen has previously faced elite opponents such as Justis Huni and Kris Terzievski, whereas Asofa-Solomona has only defeated three opponents with almost zero professional experience, highlighting a significant disparity in their combat sports resumes.

Willie Mason Praises Gallen's Resilience

Willie Mason, an NRL legend and former teammate of Gallen, has also voiced strong support for the Australian sporting icon, warning against dismissing the forty-five-year-old fighter. Mason branded Gallen as a fierce animal whose history against heavyweights like Justis Huni and Mark Hunt serves as a testament to his legitimacy in the professional boxing ring. He argued that the Australian sports public has been convinced of Gallen's status as a serious contender due to his willingness to engage with top-tier opposition.

Advertisement

Mason recounted the memorable fight against Justis Huni, stating that the crowd initially wanted the towel thrown in but Gallen refused to quit. He pointed out that while Asofa-Solomona possesses size and power, Gallen combines toughness with a refined understanding of boxing tactics honed under elite coaching. Mason asserted that Gallen is not merely chasing opponents around the ring but is employing strategic techniques to neutralize their attacks. The former rugby player emphasized that Gallen has never ducked or dodged significant challenges, a trait that defines his career both on the rugby field and in the boxing ring.

Gallen Changes Boxing Landscape

Danny Green admitted that Paul Gallen's professional efforts have fundamentally altered his perspective on rugby league players transitioning to boxing. As a self-described boxing purist who admires legends like Sugar Ray Robinson and Sugar Ray Leonard, Green acknowledged that Gallen has changed his mind about the viability of athletes from other sports. He contrasted Gallen's serious approach with other individuals who enter combat sports, fight inexperienced opponents, and are subsequently labeled as fighters, a practice Green finds frustrating and potentially dangerous.

Green highlighted that Gallen has never spoken of becoming a world champion but has instead provided a valuable platform for other fighters, such as Tim Tszyu. He expressed respect for Gallen's ability to elevate the profiles of his peers while maintaining his own competitive edge. Although Gallen is considered the $2 Sportsbet outsider in this matchup, Green insisted there is a realistic chance he finishes Asofa-Solomona via knockout, as he has done to several previous opponents including former world champion Lucas Browne.

Event Details And Fan Expectations

The Sydney showdown, organized by promoters No Limit, marks a significant return to the ring for Paul Gallen, who was reportedly coaxed out of retirement for this specific challenge. The event is positioned as a battle to determine Australia's undisputed crossover heavyweight king, drawing attention from fans and experts alike. The fight is scheduled to begin at 7pm AEDT, with the Tik Tok Entertainment Centre in Sydney set to host the intense physical confrontation.

Advertisement

As the fight approaches, the narrative surrounding Paul Gallen and Nelson Asofa-Solomona has been fueled by psychological warfare and mutual respect between their former peers. While Asofa-Solomona's recent antics may have been intended to distract, Green and Mason suggest they have instead served as motivation for the veteran champion. The combination of Gallen's experience, tactical discipline, and relentless toughness positions him as a formidable opponent, setting the stage for a potentially historic night in Australian combat sports.