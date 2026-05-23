Darcy Moore suffered his latest injury and was described as being 'another cruel blow' by Kath Loughnan on Fox Sports. The Coaching Great Mick Malthouse was skeptical about Moore's change of position in the ruck.

News text substance (after ignoring repetitions and boilerplate text): ** Darcy Moore suffers ‘another cruel blow’ after curious ruck play ** Darcy Moore missed crucial games due to previous injuries and a concussion.

After a 5-week break, Moore suffered his latest injury, described as 'another cruel blow' by Kath Loughnan on Fox Sports. Mick Malthouse, a renowned coaching great, is a little skeptical about Moore's position change. Kam Mooney believes Moore is 'not equipped' for the ruck role. Jason Dunstall, a former Carlton captain and a goalkicking legend, also predicts the potential for injury but later concluded it's just 'a shame' for Moore





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Football Darcy Moore Pink Batts Stadium Recency Curious Ruck Play Injury Mick Malthouse David King Motor Vehicles Darcy Moore's Move Into The Ruck Toughness

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