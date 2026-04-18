Darcy's Season Ends With ACL Rupture, Dealing Major Blow to Bulldogs' Premiership Hopes

Western Bulldogs star Sam Darcy has suffered a ruptured ACL in his left knee, ending his season and significantly impacting the club's premiership aspirations. The injury occurred during a night of multiple setbacks for the Bulldogs in their loss to Geelong, which also saw Tom Liberatore, Rory Lobb, and James O’Donnell sustain injuries.

The Western Bulldogs ' premiership aspirations have been severely impacted following a devastating injury to star forward Sam Darcy . Scans have confirmed the 22-year-old has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, an injury that typically requires a year-long rehabilitation period. This setback occurred during the Bulldogs' significant defeat to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, a night described as the most traumatic of coach Luke Beveridge's tenure.

Darcy went down without contact in the second quarter, immediately raising fears of the dreaded ACL tear, which was sadly confirmed the following day. The injury marks a cruel blow, especially as Darcy had previously injured the same knee in April last year, although that incident resulted in an impaction fracture and associated ligament damage that kept him sidelined for two months. Medical staff are confident in Darcy's determination to attack his rehabilitation, but the club must now navigate the remainder of their season without one of their most crucial players. Adding to the Bulldogs' woes, the match against Geelong also saw Tom Liberatore sustain a concussion, while Rory Lobb and James O’Donnell both suffered hamstring injuries. While Lobb has been cleared of serious damage, O’Donnell's severity remains unconfirmed. Liberatore's latest injury is particularly disheartening as he had only recently returned from a prior hamstring issue. The absence of Darcy, coupled with other key players sidelined, presents a considerable challenge for the Bulldogs, who have now suffered two consecutive losses. Coach Beveridge is reportedly considering Jedd Busslinger and Ryan Gardiner as replacements for Lobb and O’Donnell in the upcoming clash against Sydney. Furthermore, the availability of ruck star Tim English, who is dealing with his own knee issue, is uncertain. The gravity of Darcy's injury was palpable, with Geelong coach Chris Scott expressing his sympathy, acknowledging that any true football person would feel for the individual and the club in such circumstances. Darcy's father, Luke Darcy, a decorated 226-game Bulldog great, also endured significant knee injuries during his career, highlighting a painful familial parallel as his son faces a similar arduous recovery. The incident underscores the unpredictable and often brutal nature of Australian Rules Football, where individual brilliance can be extinguished in an instant, forcing teams to adapt and persevere through adversity





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Sam Darcy ACL Injury Western Bulldogs AFL Premiership Hopes

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