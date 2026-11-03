Melbourne Cup 2025 fashion: Brahman Perera, Kate Waterhouse among best dressed

Brahman Perera, Kate Waterhouse, Rozalia Russian and Bambi Northwood-Blythe were among the best-dressed racegoers at the Melbourne Cup, wearing looks that epitomised easy elegance.

Brahman Perera, Kate Waterhouse, Rozalia Russian and Bambi Northwood-Blythe were among the best-dressed racegoers at the Melbourne Cup, standing out in a sea of pink and red with looks that epitomised easy elegance.

The design of the Landmark by Lexus pavilion was apparently inspired by the concept of A New Dawn, and it was a fitting backdrop for interior designer Brahman Perera. In a stunning Romance Was Born lace dress, Perera embodied the optimism and joy of a new dawn. Perera's clutch features artwork by Bruce Summers.

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Brahman Perera Embodies 1920s Fashion Elegance

Featuring delicate sequined embellishments, the silhouette was reminiscent of 1920s-era fashion and the look was completed with a red flower brooch and soft blue hat by Stephanie Spencer. Generally, I'll be thinking about it at night right before I go to bed, and then somehow in the morning it all just comes together, Perera says of his instinctive style approach.

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Inspired by Schiaparelli by Daniel Rosebery, Kate Waterhouse worked with local bridal expert Steven Khalil to design her custom Cup Day look. It was a completely different colour on the runway, Waterhouse says. I saw it and thought, Oh, that's so elegant.

Then I worked with Steven, changed the design and came up with this gorgeous colour and found the accessories to match. Waterhouse contrasted the deep plum dress and co-ordinating hat, also designed by Khalil, with vintage cream leather opera gloves to stylish effect, completing the sophisticated look with Jimmy Choo heels. Rozalia Russian at the Landmark by Lexus pavilion. Some looks are loud in colour or silhouette, while others let the details do the talking.

Rozalia Russian Details Exquisite Hand Beaded Look

Rozalia Russian's custom Alin Le' Kal falls into the latter category, with her blush corseted-top-and-skirt set featuring exquisite hand beading. Hand beading is a feature of Rozalia Russian's outfit choice. Sometimes beading scares people for daytime, but I've always loved the ethereal vibe of an Ellie Saab gown, Russian says of the look, which came together in just seven days.

Her top and skirt paired with a co-ordinating soft pink Melissa Jackson hat, Paris Texas heels and vintage Christian Dior pearls, Russian is a vision of glamour. I had had a quick preview of the room, so I went with the New Dawn colour, model Bambi Northwood-Blythe says of her sumptuous gold Alex Perry dress while standing next to the matching Landmark by Lexus pavilion drapes.

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The model kept her accessories uncomplicated, opting for Ero and Alinka jewels with a white Ford Millinery mesh bow to complete the look.