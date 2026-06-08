Dark Transits: Limited Ship Traffic Resumes Through Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran-US tensions

Despite ongoing regional conflict and a US blockade, hundreds of commercial vessels have quietly transited the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks, many sailing with transponders off. Analysts believe Iran is permitting selective exits through its 'tollbooth route' as part of a bilateral negotiation strategy, while inbound Iranian tankers defy the blockade to store oil offshore. The partial reopening offers a glimpse into how Tehran is leveraging the chokepoint for political and economic gain.

Before the US-Israel attacks on Iran , well over 100 commercial ships a day passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Marine traffic observers have revealed that since the outbreak of hostilities, hundreds of commercial ships have crossed out of the strategic waterway, often by taking "dark" journeys-sailing with transponders off-through Iran 's "tollbooth route" or with the guidance of the United States .

Analysts also note that some Iranian tankers are likely slipping past the US blockade in the opposite direction, entering Iranian waters to store oil offshore. With new strikes across the region in recent days, any progress on opening the Strait of Hormuz via negotiation has been plunged into uncertainty.

However, in the weeks following the United States-Iran ceasefire announcement and the deployment of American warships to the Gulf of Oman to enforce a blockade on Iranian ports, some vessels have been transiting the crucial waterway without their marine tracking transponders active. While the numbers remain far below typical pre-war levels-when up to 140 commercial vessels crossed daily-all prominent marine intelligence organizations report a resurgence of activity.

Marine intelligence firm Windward, monitoring satellite data, informed the ABC that it observed more than 80 commercial ships exit the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz in the last five weeks.

"We believe that most-but not all-dark transits that have occurred have been with the knowledge and permission of Iran via diplomatic-level negotiations," said Windward analyst Michelle Bockmann. Windward tracks each vessel crossing out of the strait and adds it to its tally only after it reaches the Arabian Sea, confirming a genuine onward journey. Ms. Bockmann noted nearly 40 "dark transits" between March 1 and May 7, in the weeks after the war began.

Monitoring organizations use varying criteria to quantify traffic around the Strait of Hormuz, including vessel types and final destinations. Lloyd's List estimates that nearly 40 formerly stranded, non-Iranian vessels exited the Persian Gulf in the three weeks until June 3, bringing total departures since March to 142. Another marine intelligence company, Kpler, recorded a much higher number, reporting 264 ships had exited the Persian Gulf from the start of the ceasefire until early June.

This outbound traffic navigates the Strait of Hormuz to enter the Arabian Sea, but analysts indicate that some empty Iranian tankers are making the inbound journey despite US warships patrolling the Gulf of Oman. The strait's significance has been in the spotlight since Iran effectively choked off the shipping route used for 20 percent of the world's oil and gas trade and one third of the global fertilizer supply prior to the war.

Tehran had been preparing for regional conflict and was ready to weaponize this crucial trade route. New strikes between Iran and Israel come amid ongoing, increasingly bold attempts by the Iranian regime to formalize its control over the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts suggest that while this may not have been part of Iran's original war strategy, it now provides Tehran with a significant advantage.

International Crisis Group analyst Christopher Newton examined the evolution of the strait's role since the war began.

"Both Iran and the US want certain traffic through that they approve of on their own terms, more than either one of them has ever wanted to fully close it off," he said. Most transiting ships are "going dark," a practice Ms. Bockmann attributes largely to security concerns, evading blockades, and avoiding engagement in Iran's "toll-like" system.

"Another reason for going dark, of course, is to avoid secondary sanctions exposure or claims that they've paid a toll to transit," she explained. "You sort of see their signal as they come to the Gulf of Oman, they go dark and then they resume like 10 or 13 days later because they've gone in dark, they've loaded dark, and come back.

" While exiting ships do not advertise having negotiated terms with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), it is widely reported that Iran's establishment of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) has provided a mechanism for stranded vessels to gain exit permission after months of waiting. "It is largely posturing by Iran and also helping Asian countries satisfy their domestic political agendas, because obviously there's an oil shortage there," Ms. Bockmann said.

She emphasized that the outbound traffic does not indicate "sustained increased traffic," but rather serves as "a signal that Iran is prepared to negotiate and make bilateral agreements.





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Iran United States Blockade Shipping Oil Dark Transits Trade

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parramatta Eels' Dark Past: Inflated Invoices, Cash Payments, and Salary Cap RortingA decade after being busted for systematically rorting the salary cap, the Parramatta Eels are set to face Canterbury in a match that marks 10 years since the scandal.

Read more »

Airlines face fuel price shock and potential fare increasesAirlines will have to spend an extra $100bn on jet fuel this year, with fares inevitably rising to cover the bill after the war with Iran choked off oil supplies. With jet fuel prices expected to be 70% higher across 2026, airlines body Iata said that collective industry profits worldwide would halve to $23bn. Some carriers would struggle to survive the fuel price shock caused by the closure of strait of Hormuz in March, it said. Iata's director general said that industry polling showed passengers were now braced for higher fares and prepared to spend more, but added that the big unknown is how long travellers and shippers can tolerate the higher costs of connectivity.

Read more »

Iran weekly briefing: Iran and Israel's escalation makes Lebanon a tinderbox about to blowThis was day 100 of this war, and it's left us with a tinderbox which could be about to explode, writes our correspondent Matthew Doran.

Read more »

Will Iran give up on ceasefire talks as strait of Hormuz blockade continues?Chokehold on shipping route draws Houthis in Yemen back into conflict as commenters see ‘no turning back’

Read more »