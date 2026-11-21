Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann denies prior knowledge of Cameron Bancroft's 2018 sandpaper incident, accepting responsibility for the team's culture while refuting claims of on-field communication.

Former Australian Test coach Darren Lehmann has firmly denied possessing prior knowledge of a plan to use sandpaper to alter the condition of the cricket ball during the 2018 Test series in South Africa. This statement directly contradicts assertions made by former Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft, who claimed that the entire team was aware of the ball-tampering activities that occurred in Cape Town. Lehmann, who resigned from his position following the infamous scandal, maintained that while he accepts responsibility for the team's poor conduct, he was unaware of the specific intent to cheat during play.

Lehmann Clarifies His Role And Responsibility

Speaking to ABC Grandstand, Lehmann emphasized that his understanding of the events remains unchanged despite the new details emerging from Bancroft's extensive statement. He acknowledged that the Australian team got many things wrong during that tour and admitted that he should have been more aware of the activities occurring under his watch. Lehmann stated, "I didn't know," when asked if he was informed about the plan to use sandpaper, while also noting that reverse swing is no longer a significant factor in modern cricket.

Also read Cricket Australia Backs Pat Cummins Amid 2018 Sandpaper Scandal Reemergence

The former coach expressed regret for the fallout, accepting that "it's my fault it went too far" during the incident. He described his role as the best job in the world but conceded that coaches do not see everything happening in the field. Lehmann noted that he cannot see every detail of player behavior, yet he acknowledged that he probably should have been more vigilant in monitoring the team's conduct. This admission highlights the difficult position of leadership during a period of widespread cultural failure within the squad.

Conflicting Accounts Of On-Field Communication

Bancroft's 4500-word statement provides a detailed account of the events, claiming that he performed ball-tampering almost every over from midway through the previous Test match. He recalled a specific moment where Lehmann shouted to 12th man Peter Handscomb to retrieve the sandpaper from Bancroft's trousers, as displayed on the big screen. Bancroft interpreted this instruction as proof that the coaching staff was fully aware and involved in the cover-up at that moment. This narrative stands in sharp contrast to Lehmann's account of the situation.

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Lehmann rejected Bancroft's characterization of the incident, stating that the communication with Handscomb occurred after the fact rather than as part of a coordinated plan. He refused to engage in a personal dispute with Bancroft but clearly stated that his view of the events differs significantly from the batsman's version. Lehmann emphasized that he is not going to talk negatively about Cameron Bancroft, but his perspective on the timeline and intent remains distinct from the claims made in the recent statement. This divergence creates a complex narrative for historians and officials reviewing the scandal.

Player Divisions And Leadership Continuity

The revelation has deepened the divide within the Australian dressing room regarding the 2018 Tour. Usman Khawaja and David Warner have backed Bancroft's version of events, suggesting widespread team knowledge of the ball-tampering. In contrast, Australia's fast-bowling core, including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitch Starc, have refuted any knowledge of Bancroft's plan. This split in testimony presents a significant challenge for Cricket Australia as they attempt to address the legacy of the scandal. The inconsistency in player accounts has fueled public debate and emotional responses across the cricket community.

Despite the conflicting narratives and public opinion, Cricket Australia has confirmed that Pat Cummins will remain captain for the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand. The series is scheduled to begin on December 9 in Perth, marking a fresh start for the team after years of controversy. CA boss Todd Greenberg acknowledged that public sentiment is currently against Cummins but pointed out that his statements have been consistent from start to finish. Greenberg emphasized the need to help Cummins and the team respond to the situation while keeping the focus on the upcoming matches.

Independent Forum For Further Investigation

Players and coaches involved in the 2018 series will be invited to participate in an independent forum to provide their own accounts of the incident. This step aims to establish a comprehensive record of what happened during that traumatic period in Australian cricket history. Lehmann described the aftermath of the scandal as sending him to "as dark a place as you can think about," highlighting the personal toll on his family and his own mental health. The passage of eight and a half years has not diminished the emotional weight of the events for those involved.

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Greenberg noted that the situation has become very messy and emotional very quickly, necessitating a careful approach to management and public relations. The organization must take the temperature down a little bit while making decisions based on what they believe is right for the sport. The independent forum represents a crucial step in addressing the lingering questions and ensuring that all voices are heard in the ongoing discussion. As the team prepares for the New Zealand series, the focus remains on moving forward while acknowledging the serious failures of the past.