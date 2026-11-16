Darren Lehmann Responds to Usman Khawaja Sandpaper Scandal Claims

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann comments on Usman Khawaja's new book claims regarding the 2018 sandpaper gate scandal and player awareness.

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has offered his perspective on the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2018 sandpaper scandal, following fresh comments from former opener Usman Khawaja. Khawaja recently defended his stance that the entire squad was aware of the ball-tampering plot, insisting he tried to balance supporting David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft while minimizing the cost to current players.

Lehmann Calls for Moving Forward

Lehmann was in charge of the Australian team during the infamous tour when the scandal broke. Although Cricket Australia cleared him of any involvement in the sandpaper incident, he resigned after the fourth and final Test of that tour. He stated that there is nothing good coming from revisiting the past and urged everyone to try and move forward in the best way possible.

Also read Renshaw concerned about Khawaja's wellbeing amid sandpaper controversy

The former head coach emphasized that the controversy offers no benefits to anyone involved. His comments come as Khawaja releases a new podcast where he discusses his book Sabr and the decisions he made during the crisis. Lehmann's statement reflects a desire to end the cycle of blame and look toward the future of the sport.

Khawaja Defends Team Awareness Claims

Khawaja insisted in a newly released podcast on Monday that the whole team knew about the ball tampering in 2018. He said any lost relationship with Cricket Australia would be a small price to pay for telling the truth. The 39-year-old revealed his promise to David Warner to tell the full story came six years ago, in 2020, and he did not show Warner the chapter until recent weeks.

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He described his conversation with Steve Smith about the book as awkward, having waited until after the recent South Africa tour to discuss it. Khawaja told Antoinette Lattouf he stood up for three guys he felt were treated unfairly. However, he acknowledged the potential cost to other players still on the team and tried to balance that out.

Reactions from Current and Former Players

Warner has labelled Khawaja's version as 100 per cent correct, while accusing Cricket Australia of conducting a cover-up with a rushed and botched investigation in 2018. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have both rejected the claims made by Khawaja. Cummins hit out at Khawaja in an extraordinary 70-minute press conference on Friday, denying knowledge of ball tampering in the second Test against South Africa.

Cummins stated he only learned of the incident when Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera in the third Test. This starkly contrasts with Khawaja's assertion that the entire team was in the loop. The current Test captain's strong denial adds another layer of conflict to the ongoing dispute over what was known and when it was known by various squad members.

Crickquet Australia Rules Out Reopening Investigation

Cricket Australia has ruled out reopening the investigation into the 2018 incident. The board believes doing so would achieve little given the conflicting versions of events from several players. A previous CA investigation found that Warner, Bancroft, and Smith were the only players with knowledge of the plot, leading to lengthy bans that Khawaja called grotesquely overboard.

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Khawaja noted that Warner received no sanction from the ICC after Cape Town in 2018, arguing that this was because Warner did nothing wrong. He also confirmed he had spoken with CA chief executive Todd Greenberg months ago without telling him the specifics of his sandpaper chapter. Khawaja maintains he still has a very good relationship with Greenberg and is prepared for any professional fallout from his statements.