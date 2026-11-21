Darren Lehmann insists he did not know sandpaper was used in the 2018 Cape Town ball tampering scandal, contradicting Cameron Bancroft's claims that the coach was aware and even ordered the sandpaper removed.

Darren Lehmann has denied knowledge of a plan to use sandpaper to alter the ball during Australia's 2018 Test tour of South Africa. The former coach said his version of events remains unchanged despite Cameron Bancroft's explosive claims.

Bancroft alleged in a 4,000-plus word statement that Lehmann and assistant coach David Saker were present when David Warner first raised the idea of using sandpaper. He also claimed Lehmann told 12th man Peter Handscomb to get the sandpaper off Bangers when footage appeared on the Cape Town big screen. Lehmann rejected that account.

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Lehmann Denies Bancroft Claims About Sandpaper

He said he did not know sandpaper was being used and insisted his position has stayed the same throughout the saga that led to Bancroft being caught on camera with sandpaper down his trousers. A conversation developed in the changing rooms about getting the ball to reverse swing, Bancroft wrote. He added that Lehmann and Saker were certainly present when Warner first raised the idea. Bancroft recalled the moment Lehmann spoke to Handscomb after the sandpaper appeared on the screens.

He wrote that Pete was doing his job after Boof shouted to him on the walkie talkie to get the f***ing sandpaper off Bangers now. In my opinion, if he didn't know he wouldn't have said that, Bancroft wrote. Lehmann responded by saying it was already played out on TV so that was Cameron's take on it. He added that his view is different but declined to discuss Bancroft further.

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The saga has also drawn in Australia's fast bowlers. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc have all refuted any knowledge that Bancroft planned to use sandpaper on the field. Bancroft backed Usman Khawaja's position that the entire team knew of the ball tampering. He revealed he had done it almost every over in the field from midway through the previous Test.

Bowlers Reject Knowledge Of Ball Tampering Plan

Lehmann expressed support for Cummins and Hazlewood's denial of knowledge. He said everyone has a different view and what he wants is for the game to move forward. I trust the bowlers, he said. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

However, Lehmann conceded he was culpable for allowing the plan to go on. He said it was his responsibility to nip it in the bud. I am sorry for what happened, he said. Lehmann said he would present to Cricket Australia's planned independent forum into the events in South Africa in 2018.

That forum has been criticised as insufficient to deal with Bancroft's revelations. Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg acknowledged public opinion was against Cummins but pointed out his statements had been consistent from start to finish. Greenberg said decisions must be made on what is right and then the team must be helped to respond. Greenberg added that the temperature needs to be taken down a little bit.

He said the situation has got very messy and very emotional very quickly. Meanwhile, Khawaja and Warner have been rested from their commentary duties in light of recent events. Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley said the broadcaster always supports its commentary team and welcomes a diversity of views. Crawley said it is increasingly difficult to focus on the game while the situation continues to unfold.

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Reverse Swing No Longer Part Of Modern Game

He said it is unfair on both commentators to put them in that position. We will continue to monitor the situation, he added. Lehmann also spoke about reverse swing. He said obviously it was used and everyone made mistakes.

One of the things that is not happening any more is reverse swing. It is amazing. It is out of the game. So we have cleaned the game up but we have just got to try and move on, he said.

I know it is hard for everyone. The 2018 scandal saw Bancroft caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball during the Cape Town Test. It led to lengthy bans for Bancroft, Warner and Steve Smith. Lehmann resigned as coach in the aftermath.

Bancroft Statement Contradicts Coach Previous Testimony

Bancroft's latest claims have reopened debate about who knew what. His statement directly contradicts Lehmann's long-held position that he was unaware sandpaper was being used. The fast bowlers' denials have also been questioned because Bancroft and Khawaja both declared the whole team knew. Khawaja made his claim in his book.

Greenberg said Cummins will remain captain. He said public opinion is against Cummins but that is not how decisions are made. We have to make decisions on what we think is right and then ultimately help Pat and the team respond to this, he said. The independent forum is expected to examine the events in South Africa.

Lehmann said he would take part. Critics say the forum is not enough to deal with the fallout from Bancroft's bombshell revelations.