Darwin-based chemical recycling company plans to make diesel from locally extracted gas condensate to establish a domestic fuel supply

A Darwin-based chemical recycling company plans to make diesel from locally extracted gas condensate, aiming to establish a domestic fuel supply during the global fuel shortage. The proposed operation aims to meet half of Darwin's total fuel demand and would eventually refine the hydrocarbon product offshore under a 'crack spread' agreement.

A former biodiesel refinery is currently used as a chemical recycling facility in Darwin, where a Darwin-based chemical recycling business plans to produce diesel from a by-product of the Territory's gas industry.

Amid an ongoing global fuel shortage, GRR, a Melbourne-based company, aims to recycle waste oils, glycols, and other chemicals produced by Darwin's LNG export industry and establish a domestic fuel supply. The NT Treasury data shows Darwin had the second-highest retail diesel price of all capital cities in April 2026, making GRR's plan to produce diesel from gas condensate a potentially attractive option.

The proposed operation aims to meet half of Darwin's total fuel demand and would eventually refine the hydrocarbon product offshore under a 'crack spread' agreement





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Chemical Recycling Biodiesel Refinery Gas Condensate Diesel Production NT-Extracted Condensate Fuel Supply LNG Export Industry

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