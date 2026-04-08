Darwin Port Fish Kill: Investigation Underway Following Acidic Run-Off Incident

Over 1,000 fish died at Darwin Port's East Arm Wharf due to acidic run-off from an iron ore stockpile. The Northern Territory's environmental regulator is investigating the incident, which has been linked to a mining company. The EPA assesses the risk as low due to dilution, but environmental groups stress the importance of protecting Darwin Harbour.

A significant environmental incident at Darwin Port 's East Arm Wharf has resulted in the death of over 1,000 small fish, prompting an investigation by the Northern Territory's environmental regulator. The incident, reported on March 30th, involved the exposure of aquatic life to acidic run-off from an iron ore stockpile. Darwin Port 's operator discovered the dead oxeye herring within a stormwater containment pond situated near the wharf facilities.

Water testing subsequently revealed that the contamination originated from the discharge of acidic water originating from an iron ore stockpile, exacerbated by heavy rainfall. The port authorities confirmed the immediate implementation of remedial actions in response to the unfortunate loss of the aquatic life. The investigation has traced the source of the acidic run-off to an iron ore stockpile area managed by South Australian mining company AG River Energy. This company, owned by Yonggang Shan, is involved in an iron ore project at the former Peko mine site, located approximately 10 kilometers east of Tennant Creek. Mr. Shan also maintains business interests in various iron ore operations within South Australia. \In a statement, AG River Energy acknowledged the incident at Darwin Port and affirmed its commitment to cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. The company indicated that the findings of the investigation would inform the implementation of any necessary additional control measures to prevent future occurrences. Concurrently, the Northern Territory Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has pledged to collaborate with Darwin Port, ensuring the effectiveness of its existing environmental control measures. Environmental planning documents, published by the port operator, indicate that the stormwater containment ponds are designed to store excess stormwater, which ultimately drains into the adjacent Darwin Harbour. However, the EPA has maintained that the environmental risk associated with this incident is 'extremely low', noting that the acidity levels within the pond returned to normal levels due to natural dilution processes following the fish mortality. Environmental groups, such as Keep Top End Coasts Healthy, have emphasized the critical importance of Darwin Harbour, one of the Northern Territory's most valuable environmental assets. Adele Pedder, the manager of the group, expressed relief that the detrimental effects of the pollution did not extend into the harbor, acknowledging the inherent risks associated with industrial operations and noting the harbour's history of facing environmental challenges. The affected fish, identified as oxeye herring, are known for their tolerance to a wide range of pH levels, as highlighted by the Commonwealth-backed database Fishes of Australia. Darwin Port's operational oversight is handled by Landbridge, which manages both the commercial wharf facilities at East Arm and the cruise ship terminal situated at Fort Hill Wharf, located closer to the city center.\The swift response to the fish kill underscores the delicate balance between industrial activities and environmental protection. The incident at Darwin Port serves as a reminder of the potential environmental consequences associated with resource extraction and handling, emphasizing the need for robust environmental management strategies and stringent regulatory oversight. The investigation's findings will be pivotal in determining the specific causes of the incident and will subsequently guide the implementation of corrective actions and preventive measures. The EPA's involvement and collaboration with Darwin Port are crucial to reinforcing the port's environmental controls and ensuring the long-term health of the surrounding ecosystem, including the vital Darwin Harbour. The response also underscores the significance of transparency and proactive communication from all stakeholders, including the port operator, the mining company, and the regulatory authorities, to minimize the environmental impacts of industrial operations and safeguard sensitive ecosystems. The reliance on stormwater containment ponds highlights the importance of effective water management practices within industrial settings, especially during periods of heavy rainfall when the potential for contamination is heightened. The incident provides valuable insights for improving environmental protocols and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility within the industrial sector to maintain sustainable practices. The focus is to avoid such incidents in the future





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Darwin Port Fish Kill Acidic Run-Off Environmental Investigation Iron Ore

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