A walk through Darwin's Bicentennial Park reveals detailed signboards recounting the February 19, 1942 Japanese bombing, combining eyewitness accounts with criticism of Australia's military preparations.

Darwin's Bicentennial Park uses modest signboards to tell the story of the February 19, 1942 Japanese bombing, offering a detailed and visceral account that many visitors find more moving than more elaborate museum displays.

The park is a long green strip between low ocean cliffs and the city centre, and one of Darwin's most pleasant places. Its wiggly pathways are popular with joggers, picnickers flop underneath banyan trees, and locals read books on benches beneath cascades of bougainvillea, lipstick-pink against emerald lawns. Yet the signboards, which run north-westwards chronologically, draw visitors back. They provide a detailed account of Darwin's bombing by Japanese forces, but in ways many have not heard before.

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Criticism of Australia's military decision making

What first strikes readers is their considered criticism of Australia's political and military decision-making. Darwin was built up as a WWII military base and its population swelled, but it had negligible defences. Some 2000 women and children were evacuated after the bombing of Pearl Harbour 10 weeks earlier, but many civilians in vital roles remained. Despite all the warning signs, 47 ships lay unprotected in the harbour.

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The destroyer USS Peary anchored in the harbour. The approach of Japanese bombers and attack aircraft went unnoticed. As the signboards tell, anti-aircraft gunner Wilbert Hudson was in the shower and ran to his post wrapped in a towel as the first bombs fell. On the wharf, 21 workers on a casual smoko were killed by a bomb.

Other signboards recount the thoughts of an army nurse, a Chinese-Australian businessman, and a Tiwi Islander who took a crash-landed Japanese pilot prisoner. One board tells of a cable the telegraph supervisor sent off, informing distant politicians that bombs were falling like hailstones. He was one of nine people killed after taking shelter in a makeshift trench near the postmaster's residence after a direct bomb hit.

Signboards present war as visceral experience

Something else that sets the signboards apart is that they present war as a visceral experience, with no sugarcoating history's pill. Incendiaries slammed into the galley and amidships, creating fire and more smoke, recorded Dallis Widick, a lieutenant aboard USS Peary. The men from the forward fire room, burnt and injured, climbed up the airshafts.

Owen Griffith, an observer on nearby HMAS Platypus, reported of USS Peary that she finally pointed her nose up to the sky and disappeared in a ball of black oily smoke with her machine guns firing to the bitter end. The harbour was aflame with burning oil. The descriptions are cinematographic, but no images or sound effects distract. There is only USS Peary's salvaged naval gun, pointing to the spot where the warship sank.

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And the Darwin Cenotaph, which stands where an anti-aircraft battery was mounted. There are many memorial plaques too. But mostly, there are only old-fashioned words from eyewitness accounts about the day Darwin was flattened, eleven ships sunk, 30 aircraft destroyed, and at least 235 people killed. They remind visitors of the exhibit in the excellent Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory about Cyclone Tracy, which wrecked Darwin again in 1974.

Modest signboards offer distinct perspective

This city knows how to tell thumping stories from personal perspectives. Slow down, take your time, and Darwin has depth beneath its more immediate attractions. The city has several museums that address its bombing in 1942, complete with salvaged planes, talking holograms and virtual-reality recreations, but the old-fashioned signboards in Bicentennial Park offer something different. The obvious and glamorous in travel can distract with razzle-dazzle, yet modestly presented attractions sometimes relate astonishing human stories if only we seek them out.

Between Darwin's Indigenous art, Crocosaurus Cove and Mindil Beach Sunset Market, a walk in the park is well worth taking. This larrikin city tells various great Australian stories, but none are more compelling than the one recounted on its modest signboards. The Vibe Hotel Darwin Waterfront has large, pleasant rooms and a great location on Darwin's waterfront dining hub. Rooms from $154 a night. Bicentennial Park is a short walk away.