Daryl Braithwaite Advocates for Lung Screenings After Retirement

Former Sherbet vocalist Daryl Braithwaite urges Australians aged 50 to 70 to utilize free lung cancer screenings. The 77-year-old shares his personal health journey and recovery efforts with breathing issues.

Sherbet and solo artist Daryl Braithwaite is using his platform to promote vital health checks after being forced to pause his musical career due to severe respiratory complications. The 77-year-old legend recently announced his retirement from live performances after a condition impacted his ability to breathe properly while singing. He is now dedicating his time to educating the public about the importance of early detection for lung diseases.

Braithwaite Health Update and Retirement

Daryl Braithwaite revealed that he stopped performing on stage approximately five months ago because his breathing issues had become too significant to continue. Despite stepping away from the spotlight, the musician insists he will not remain idle and is fully committed to a new public service role. He has taken up an advocacy position with the National Lung Cancer Association to help others avoid similar health crises.

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The lead vocalist of the 1970s rock group Sherbet rose to fame with classic hits including As The Days Go By and The Horses. His long and successful solo career followed, but recent health struggles have forced a premature end to his live music activities. He acknowledged the disappointment of leaving the stage but emphasized that his legacy remains a source of immense pride.

Targeting Australians Aged 50 To 70

Braithwaite is specifically encouraging Australians between the ages of 50 and 70 to request free lung cancer screenings from their local General Practitioner. He believes that early intervention is critical and that the current system allows for detection before the disease develops further. The campaign aims to normalize these health checks for a demographic that often hesitates to seek medical advice for respiratory concerns.

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The former smoker noted that his own decision to quit was not immediate but required persistent effort over many years. He shared that he quit smoking approximately 25 years ago, a decision he now views as one of the best choices he has ever made. He wants to inspire others in his generation to follow suit and prioritize their long-term respiratory health over past habits.

Generational Smoking And Venues

The musician highlighted that people of his generation grew up in an era when smoking was a ubiquitous part of daily life. He recalled touring and performing in many venues that were filled with smoke throughout the night. These experiences likely contributed to his current respiratory challenges, but he hopes his candid sharing of these struggles will help others understand the risks.

Braithwaite admitted that giving up smoking is difficult for many people. He explained that it often takes repeated attempts before a person finally snaps and decides to quit. His message is one of empathy and encouragement, urging individuals to try harder and not give up on their health goals. He believes that quitting is achievable with the right mindset and support.

Recovery Plan And Future Goals

Daryl Braithwaite is currently undergoing treatment and performing breathing exercises to improve his lung capacity. Although he can only visit the park for about an hour each day, he reports steady improvements in his physical condition. He is actively working on his voice and breathing techniques with the hope of returning to singing in the future.

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While he continues to attend concerts to support his peers, he admits to missing the experience of performing on stage. He views his current situation as a necessary detour rather than a permanent end to his journey. His primary goal now is to ensure that others benefit from his experience by getting screened for lung cancer early.

Legacy And Public Health Message

Braithwaite is proud of his musical legacy from the days with Sherbet through to his solo career. He is happy that Australians continue to listen to his music and enjoy his contributions to the industry. However, he places equal importance on his message regarding lung health and early detection.

He insists that the free scans available through General Practitioners are fantastic tools for prevention. By sharing his story, he hopes to motivate people to overcome their fears and take proactive steps for their health. His advocacy work represents a new chapter in his life, focusing on saving lives rather than entertaining crowds.