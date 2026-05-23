Data Centre Boom Forces Victoria to Rely More Heavily on Gas-Fired Generation

As domestic gas production plummets and key renewable projects face delays, the power grid in Victoria is requiring an extra four gigawatts of gas-powered generation capacity to replace retiring coal plants and support other increasing demand. The energy grid will also need to rely on gas-fired generation to support data centers' massive new power loads.

An unprecedented data centre boom is driving a surge in electricity demand , which could force Victoria to rely more heavily on gas-fired generation . Existing data centres in Victoria have shown a significant increase in electricity demand , requiring an extra four gigawatts of gas-powered capacity to replace retiring coal plants.

Despite the overall decrease in demand and households moving off gas, the state's electricity grid will still rely on gas-fired generation to support data centres' massive new power loads. Local gas supply is forecast to plummet, with potential delays in key renewable projects. This data centre boom is also straining supply chains and increasing waiting times for critical gas turbines. The state and federal governments have approved a new production licence for Amplitude Energy's Annie gasfield to boost local supply.

Overlaying concerns are that the government has declared war on gas, with some opposition figures predicting a larger role for gas in firming data centre demand





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Data Centres Electricity Demand Gas-Fired Generation Local Gas Supply Renewable Transition Supply Chains Victorian Energy System Waiting Times

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