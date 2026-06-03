Data Centre Expansion Threatens Australian Electricity Price Stability and Climate Goals

A Climate Council report warns that rapid data centre growth, driven by AI and tech investment, could triple electricity demand on Australia's east coast by 2030, potentially raising wholesale prices by up to 26% without accelerated renewable energy and storage deployment.

Energy experts have raised concerns that the proliferation of data centres across Australia could exert significant upward pressure on electricity prices for everyday consumers. A recent Climate Council report highlights the exponential growth in the sector, a trend primarily fueled by artificial intelligence adoption and substantial global technology investments.

Australia now ranks second globally in data centre attractiveness, trailing only the United States, with at least 162 operational facilities and an additional 90 in development. According to the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), data centres already accounted for approximately 2% of electricity demand on the east coast grid in 2025. This consumption is projected to triple by 2030, a volume comparable to the total electricity usage of all households in Victoria.

The surge is already evident: electricity use from data centres has nearly doubled in Victoria over the past year and increased by 18% in New South Wales. If all proposed projects are realised, their maximum demand could exceed 21 gigawatts-over seven times the capacity of Eraring, Australia's largest coal-fired power station. The Climate Council argues that without faster investment in renewable generation and storage, this soaring demand could translate into higher wholesale electricity costs.

Their modelling suggests that under certain scenarios, prices in parts of eastern Australia might rise by as much as 26% by 2030. This forecast assumes rapid data centre expansion without a commensurate increase in renewable capacity, forcing greater reliance on gas generation and delaying the retirement of coal plants. Industry analysts note this represents an extreme case, yet it underscores the power system's vulnerability to demand spikes.

Climate Council energy expert and Griffith University associate professor Joel Gilmore emphasised the long-term implications: "How we manage this industry will shape our energy system-and climate-for decades to come. Done poorly, data centres threaten to derail our switch to clean energy-which will push up pollution and power prices. With government intervention and enforceable requirements, data centres can play a role in our clean energy shift, support grid reliability, and avoid unnecessary power price rises.

" Climate Council chief executive Amanda McKenzie urged governments to implement strict regulations swiftly to prevent price hikes. "Governments must proactively manage the surging demand, making sure that they are powered with clean, renewable power," she stated. The report further found that meeting data centre electricity needs with gas instead of renewables could increase wholesale prices by 26% in New South Wales and 23% in Victoria by 2035.

Industry groups representing data centre operators dispute assertions that they are driving fossil fuel expansion. Belinda Dennett, chief executive of Data Centres Australia, told the Sydney Morning Herald that most operators connect to the grid and are already heavily investing in emissions reduction via long-term power purchase agreements. She claimed these agreements now offset around 70% of data centre electricity use and have facilitated new renewable projects. These developments occur against a backdrop of slumping renewable energy investment.

The Clean Energy Council's latest report revealed that new renewable generation reaching financial closure in 2025 dropped 46% compared to the previous year-a decline to one of the lowest levels in a decade. Energy Minister Chris Bowen, however, maintains that renewable energy remains the "fastest to deploy" and the cheapest form of energy, asserting that coal's daily breakdowns cause bill spikes.

Recent polling indicates that rising cost-of-living pressures, including energy costs, are a top concern for Australians, with 45% naming it the most important issue facing the nation. The confluence of skyrocketing data centre demand and sluggish renewable project development creates a challenging dynamic. Without coordinated policy action to ensure new data centres are directly coupled with new clean energy supply, Australia risks both higher household power bills and a setback in its emissions reduction targets.

The situation calls for innovative solutions, such as mandatory on-site renewable generation or grid-scale storage requirements for large new data centre projects, to decouple their growth from fossil fuel dependency and protect consumers from price volatility





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