NextDC apologises to West Footscray residents over power pole dispute, vows to solve M3 expansion power issue

NextDC CEO Craig Scroggie has apologised to West Footscray residents for the impact of its M3 data centre expansion and promised to solve the power issue, but the state government has not yet approved the project.

NextDC chief executive Craig Scroggie has apologised to West Footscray residents as the data centre giant renews its push to get power to a planned major expansion of its M3 facility in the Melbourne suburb, in the face of community opposition.

CEO apologises to community over data centre plans

Scroggie issued the apology on Monday, saying NextDC would not proceed with the artificial intelligence facility until he had made the community, council and his customers an equal top priority. He spoke at a conference hosted by investment bank UBS in Sydney. I am deeply, deeply sorry for the impact that we have had on customers, Scroggie said. As I am deeply sorry for the impact that the community has felt because they felt like they got left behind.

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But even as he projected humility, Scroggie did not back away from NextDC's overall plan to double the size of its M3 facility to cover about 10 hectares. We will solve the power issue, Scroggie said. We will provide an update when we have got that solution finalised and contracted. He said NextDC would not proceed before the community and the council were crystal clear that they and the company's customers had been made the number one priority.

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The state government is yet to approve the planned expansion of M3, which began operating in 2022. NextDC paused plans to install 15 metre high industrial power poles on suburban streets near the site after residents complained and protested, including by blocking construction vehicles. That forced NextDC to announce a major delay to the expansion of the M3 data centre in October.

Scroggie went some distance towards validating the residents' position, acknowledging Jemena had found there had not been enough community consultation about the poles, which are about twice as high as typical power poles. You can understand: yeah, it is taller, Scroggie said. It is a new pole. Our contracted power partner, our statutory monopoly provider, was not able to deliver for us.

Data centres become totemic issue in AI age

And whilst I could blame them, it is only my responsibility at the end of the day. Data centres have become a totemic issue in the age of artificial intelligence. Several US Democratic candidates who promised to put moratoria on their construction won elections last week, including Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa. As well as overarching concerns about the social implications of AI, residents have raised concerns about noise, water usage and the aesthetics of data centres.

Scroggie said no data centres had been built in Australia in residential areas. West Footscray's industrial precinct, he noted, had been home to petrochemical facilities and asbestos factories. We did not just pop M3 in the middle of a residential area, he said. It is a zoned industrial estate.

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Power upgrades benefit other businesses in area

It has been for over a century. He argued that the power upgrades would benefit other businesses in the area and said data centres were vital for Australia's future. Everyone here that is sitting in the room with a phone and is sending something to the cloud is using cloud computing or artificial intelligence, Scroggie said. You are also using that to complain about why AI might be using all of our resources.

No decision on the M3 expansion is expected until NextDC's share slump triggered a raid on about 10 per cent of its stock by Goodman Group, a warehouse and data centre company, and an American investment firm. That boosted the share price back above its October slump. When you have a challenge like we have had, Scroggie said.

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It is not really any surprise to me that people who have always had a degree of respect for what we have been able to do would look at that and say: now might be the time to invest.