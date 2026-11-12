Data Centre Projects Face Cancellations and Community Pushback Across Australia

Australian data centre developers pause or cancel major AI projects amid community protests and regulatory uncertainty, with industry seeking policy clarity.

Major technology infrastructure firms in Australia are pausing or cancelling high-profile AI data centre projects amid community pushback and unclear regulations. Quantum DC paused a 1200-megawatt AI data centre in Tungkillo, Adelaide Hills, after protests.

Another proposed data centre near Sydney's south on the Cooks River was scrapped over the weekend. A $800 million, 24/7 data centre at Lane Cove was also abandoned after resident protests and concerns from Sydney Water and Ausgrid over infrastructure strain and safety risks. A proposal in North Katoomba was rejected last June due to local opposition.

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In western Sydney, a group of mostly young 20-somethings is rallying against AirTrunk's plan for a $9 billion facility, the nation's largest data centre development. These cancellations and protests reflect growing community hesitancy and a lack of federal regulatory frameworks, according to the peak industry body. Belinda Dennett, CEO of the peak industry body, said the core challenge is timing public consultation. Communities demand early engagement but also require detailed answers on design, energy, and water usage.

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Early engagement often occurs before developers can provide specifics, creating a trade-off. She emphasized substantial potential in South Australia but noted operators need greater policy certainty. The absence of federal rules is a primary obstacle for state governments. Political responses have been mixed.

South Australia Ministers Push For State Legislation

Chris Picton, SA minister for AI, said the Tungkillo pause highlights the urgent need for state legislation to manage energy, water, and land use. He clarified data centre regulations are separate from the Royal Commission into AI, which released an interim report in early October. Opposition leader Ashton Hurn criticized the Tungkillo site on prime agricultural land and called for public education on why data centres are necessary. He suggested including data centres in the royal commission.

The Liberals, One Nation, and the Greens established a parliamentary inquiry into data centres, not supported by Labor. One Nation SA leader Cory Bernardi wants a complete pause on all data centre developments until the inquiry concludes. The NSW government credits data centres and renewable energy for boosting business investment and preventing recession.

However, governments and AI companies have failed to explain benefits to voters, so anger is mounting. NSW guidelines require protecting community needs and making centres pay for energy, water, and environmental impacts. A parliamentary inquiry this week suggested smarter planning controls to encourage special precincts and avoid US-style clusters in suburbs. The Albanese government introduced rules forcing data centres to source round-the-clock power from new renewable sources in the same state to limit grid impact and price spikes.

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Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said suburbs are the wrong place for data centres; they should be far from homes. Westpac Economics said the boom made Australia the second-largest investment destination for data centres after the US, with investment estimated to top $155 billion in the coming decade, mostly in Sydney and Melbourne. About 165 data centres operate around Australia and 225 are planned.

While NIMBY is often an insult, given well-documented problems, it is difficult to be negative about residents concerned about proliferation. Campaigns show people power and democracy at work, proving that with enough groundswell, AI companies and governments will heed local sentiments.