Data Centre Locations in Australia Face Climate Hazards

A global analysis of planned data centres has found many digital infrastructure hubs have emerged as climate-risk hotspots, prompting warnings for governments to ensure development does not outpace adequate planning.

Data centre builds are booming in Australia , but their locations need to account for increasing risks from climate hazards . A global analysis of planned data centres has found many digital infrastructure hubs have emerged as climate-risk hotspots.

As data centres rapidly come online in Australia, the research has prompted warnings for governments to ensure development does not outpace adequate planning. State and federal energy ministers will meet next month to decide how they can ensure the federal government's data centre expectations are complied with. Australia has emerged as a global hotspot for data centre growth, driven by the surge in dependence on artificial intelligence.

The country's strong appetite for AI, geographical position within the Asia-Pacific region, stable regulatory environment, ample land and renewable energy potential are among the reasons investors are homing in. Data centres are not only crucial for AI, they also help power modern life such as streaming services and cloud storage. But there are concerns that finding locations for this energy- and water-intensive infrastructure, which operates 24 hours a day, will become increasingly challenging in a world affected by climate change.

As data centres rapidly come online to meet demand, governments are being urged to ensure that development does not outpace adequate planning. XDI, a company that analyses the physical risk of climate change, examined almost 2,600 planned data centres around the world, revealing that some of the fastest-growing digital infrastructure hubs had emerged as climate-risk hotspots.

The analysis found 154, or 6 per cent, of the data centres examined were vulnerable to physical damage or operational disruption due to climate change. South-East Asia was the most vulnerable, with 20 per cent of data centres already deemed high risk, a number expected to at least triple by the end of the century. XDI director of science and technology Karl Mallon said much of the debate around data centre development had focused on energy demand and water consumption.

'But physical climate risk is becoming an increasingly important consideration in its own right,' he said. 'The question is no longer simply where the next generation of digital infrastructure gets built, but whether those assets can remain operational, insurable and economically resilient over their intended life. ' Mr Mallon said states and countries deemed to be high risk typically experienced a high number of natural hazards, but could also have poor planning laws.

'Places like Texas or Florida, you're seeing a lot of data centres going to places where that's not necessarily a sensible place to put a data centre,' he said. While Australia ranked 22nd for risk of physical damage to planned data centres, the report found the country was facing one of the steepest increases in risk over time.

Extreme heat emerging as a key challenge for digital infrastructure in Australia, with New South Wales and Queensland being found to have a planned data centre that would be exposed to flooding if built, and one in Western Australia being at high risk from bushfires. A lot of the infrastructure around data centres is potentially more at risk, so electricity supply, telecommunication connections, water for cooling.

Is the infrastructure that supports these data centres as resilient as the data centres themselves? Australia's data centre appeal The United States is the AI infrastructure capital of the world, home to more than 5,000 data centres, but the country is facing capacity constraints around energy availability and locations.

Australia has a lot of the attributes that investors, that data centre operators look for, availability of land, which is something many of our neighbouring countries in the Asia region don't have, the potential for the abundance of renewable energy, which certainly the global tech customers are looking for. The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is also influencing where digital infrastructure is being built.

Markets that solve this challenge are the ones that are going to benefit from this data centre boom opportunity. Investment in data centres has soared in recent years, from more than $460 million in 2023 to $6.8 billion so far in 2026





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Data Centres Climate Hazards Australia Climate Change Investment AI Infrastructure Renewable Energy Physical Risk Infrastructure Resilience

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