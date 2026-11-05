US Midterms Show Data Centres Politically Toxic as NSW Inquiry Calls for Planning Reform

Data centres proved politically toxic in the US midterms, with voters overwhelmingly opposing them. A NSW parliamentary inquiry now recommends precinct-based planning to avoid US-style clusters.

Data centres have become a politically toxic issue in the US midterms, with voters overwhelmingly rejecting them. In Australia, a NSW parliamentary inquiry has recommended planning reforms to avoid similar backlash.

The inquiry found that data centre clusters in Sydney suburbs like Lane Cove and Ryde are driven by market forces, not effective planning. The inquiry recommended that large-scale data centre development be planned in special precincts with shared energy and water infrastructure, rather than as isolated developments. It also called for greater emphasis on cumulative impacts and requiring AI companies to properly listen and respond to community concerns.

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Committee chair and Greens MP Abigail Boyd pointed to the US midterm results, where anti-data-centre Democrats swept gubernatorial races. She warned that unless NSW slows down approvals, it will end up like America. She dubbed the Investment Delivery Authority a tech bro concierge service, saying fast-track processes are causing growing anguish. The inquiry found the state government took an entirely backwards approach by opening fast-track processes before releasing data centre guidelines a year later.

US Voters Reject Data Centres

The authority has endorsed at least 15 data centre projects in NSW valued at 51.89 billion dollars, and the state has more than 60 data centres already operating or under construction. In the US, about 41 proposals were put to voters in ten states, and data centres overwhelmingly lost. An upset in the Texas governor's race saw Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who has called for a ban on data centre construction, sail to victory.

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She now governs a state with a large data centre industry. Data centres became a politically toxic issue, with five per cent of all political ads on TV mentioning them, mostly negatively. An exit poll by NBC News found that three-quarters of voters oppose construction of data centres in their community. More than 50 per cent said it was a crucial or major issue in their vote.

Corruption, cost of living, immigration and the Iran War all rated higher. But data centres were not a political issue just two years ago. No exit poll even asked about them. It feels like a cursed monkey's paw for those hoping more people would pay attention to AI.

Candidates from both major parties opposed data centre construction. US President Donald Trump was iconoclastic in his increasingly lonely but still vocal support for data centres and his rebranded super intelligence. There will be much debate on what voters were rejecting. Was it environmental concerns?

NIMBYism? The industry's contribution to inflation? Is opposition to data centres a proxy for opposition to AI or big tech? Or white collar economic anxiety about automation?

In Australia, the scale is different. The combined capacity of Australia's existing 163 data centres is about 1.6 gigawatts, according to Data Centres Australia. America has about 30 times that. Our biggest data centre, AirTrunk's MEL1 in western Melbourne, is ten times smaller than Elon Musk's Colossus 2.

Australia Takes Different Approach

Recent polling found that a lower percentage of Australians oppose data centres built near them, not quite like the 76 per cent of Americans in exit polls. Australia has a bipartisan consensus on data centres, but in the opposite direction. Just last month, the chairs of the parliament's joint inquiry into AI gave an early indicator of what they'd found.

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Shadow Home Affairs Minister Jonno Duniam and Labor MP Jo Briskey are co-chairs of the Joint Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence. It outlined things needed to get top AI companies doing their training here, a goal Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has explicitly stated. Australian politicians and industry are not completely terrified by the US result. They are aware of the political stigma around data centres.

Many expect the result will embolden anti-data centre organisers, who are already fresh off a few wins. But there is a sense that it's possible to avoid this kind of response if we can thread the needle of attracting AI investment on our terms. This is the motivation behind the government's proposed new rules for data centres, expected by the end of the year.

NSW Recommends Planning Reforms

The NSW inquiry recommended a 75-day express assessment process only if proponents comply with new guidelines, which include funding additional water and energy supply. The report stopped short of calling for a pause on new data centre approvals after Labor and Liberal committee members voted together to remove that recommendation. Lane Cove and Penrith councils used their evidence to call for a moratorium on new data centre approvals, citing concerns over community consultations and water and energy consumption.

A NSW government spokesperson said many findings reflected what the government already heard while designing guidelines. The spokesperson said a moratorium is not the answer and the growing industry can help support new investment in renewable energy projects. The state government recently removed council powers to automatically trigger a referral to the independent planning commission when they object to a state significant data centre, and increased the number of public objections needed to trigger a referral from 50 to 100.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said new data centre projects must pay for their own energy and must put at least as much energy back into the grid as they take out. The NSW inquiry found rapid growth in electricity demand from data centres could hinder emission reduction targets if not matched by similar growth in energy storage. In Lane Cove, community backlash led data centre proponent Goodman to abandon their 1.2 billion dollar proposal.

Now locals in other parts of the state are looking to launch similar campaigns. There is one other interesting downstream impact of a cooling data centre industry in the US. With an American data centre slowdown, the computing crunch on major AI companies will get worse. This means more pressure to look outside the US.

Australia is in a small group of dream destinations for major AI companies, and our leverage just grew. This could mean we can negotiate more from a tech industry increasingly desperate for a new home.