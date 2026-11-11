Dave Grohl pays tribute to Beaconsfield miner Todd Russell at Sydney concert

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl dedicated a song to Tasmanian miner Todd Russell during the band's Sydney show, recalling their 20-year friendship that began with the Beaconsfield mine rescue and Russell's recent death.

Dave Grohl paid tribute to Tasmanian miner Todd Russell during the Foo Fighters concert in Sydney on Tuesday, dedicating the song Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners to him.

The tribute came after Russell died, one week after he announced he was moving home to see out his days following an illness. The band left Grohl standing alone on stage as a picture of Russell appeared on screen. Grohl told the crowd, I met a few heroes in my life but that was a big one, so I am doing this one tonight for Todd Russell.

Also read Beaconsfield 'will always connect us': Fellow survivor pays tribute to Russell

Foo Fighters Tour Australia For Russell

The Foo Fighters are touring Australia for the 16th time in their 32-year history. The Sydney show coincided with the news of Russell's death. Russell became internationally famous as a survivor of the Beaconsfield gold mine collapse in Tasmania on Anzac Day 20 years ago. He was trapped a kilometre below ground with co-worker Brant Webb.

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The two survivors were trapped in a vehicle underground, and their 14-day rescue effort became global news. While the men were trapped, Grohl sent a message to say he had two tickets and two beers waiting for them at any Foo Fighters show when they got out of the mine. Grohl recalled on stage that someone from the band's record company called him and said, do you know about this mine collapse in Tasmania?

He explained that he was told the men had asked for water and an iPod with Foo Fighters music to keep their spirits alive as loud drilling took place for the rescue effort. Grohl asked the record company to send them a note saying, hey, hope you guys are hanging in there, and when you get out, there are tickets to see the Foo Fighters play and let us have some beers.

Grohl Recalls Beaconsfield Rescue Promise

He told the Sydney audience that not long after the 2006 rescue, we were playing the Opera House and I knew Brant Webb was coming. I wrote this in my hotel before the show, he said, referring to the instrumental track The Ballad Of The Beaconsfield Miners. Afterwards we all went to the bar and we had the beers I promised, Grohl said. I got so drunk I promised I would put this song on the next record.

I am glad I did. The song appeared on the band's 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace. Russell's death came one week after he announced a move home to see out his days following an illness.