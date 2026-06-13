David Beckham Honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame Amid World Cup Kickoff in the U.S.

David Beckham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony that celebrated his soccer career and coincided with the opening of the 2026 World Cup in the United States. The event featured a green carpet, speeches from Tom Cruise and Victoria Beckham, and performances by top artists, highlighting the fusion of sports and entertainment.

David Beckham was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony that blended his soccer legacy with the arrival of the World Cup in the United States.

The event, held at the Los Angeles Stadium, featured a green soccer-themed carpet instead of the traditional red one. Beckham described the honor as surreal, acknowledging his journey from a working-class English soccer player to a global icon. His wife, Victoria, and close friend Tom Cruise spoke at the ceremony, with Cruise calling Beckham's story a Hollywood tale of hard work, determination, and cultural influence.

Beckham reflected on how fitting it was to receive this recognition as the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., began. He noted the sport's growth in America over the past thirty years, linking his own career milestones-including his six seasons with LA Galaxy and co-ownership of Inter Miami-to the broader narrative of soccer's rise in the U.S. The opening ceremony for the World Cup match between the United States and Paraguay was a star-studded affair.

Performances included Katy Perry, Future, Tyla, Anitta, and K-pop star Lisa, with costumes and props inspired by Los Angeles street art and creative industries. A giant World Cup trophy was featured on the pitch as dancers performed around it. Among the celebrities in attendance were Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Rob Lowe, Owen Wilson, and Paris Hilton. Katy Perry later watched the match alongside her partner, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Although Donald Trump did not attend, he called the U.S. team to wish them luck, saying they had a good chance of going all the way. The ceremony included a booming voiceover welcoming the world to the USA, accompanied by visuals of the Hollywood sign on stadium screens. In other World Cup news, the tournament's first game on Canadian soil took place in Toronto, where Canada faced Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Actors Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham AFC, and Mike Myers were present in the crowd, adding to the Hollywood connection. This event underscored the growing cultural crossover between sports and entertainment, especially as the World Cup expands across North America. Beckham's star on the Walk of Fame symbolized not just his personal achievements but also the deepening ties between soccer, American popular culture, and the global appeal of the sport as the 2026 World Cup approaches





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