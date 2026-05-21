David Brat’s Ambassadorship Nomineeship: A Focus on Sports Diplomacy and US-Australia Relations

David Brat, a former Republican congressman from Virginia, recently expressed interest in sports diplomacy and praised Australia for being integral to US interests. At his confirmation hearing, Brat mentioned three priorities for his ambassadorship: critical minerals and commercial engagement, defence co-operation, and broadening the two countries’ partnership in the Indo-Pacific. However, it is unclear whether he is familiar with Adelaide, the city where Australia's AUKUS submarines will be built.

David Brat, a former US congressman whom Donald Trump has nominated for the ambassadorship to Australia, has expressed interest in sports diplomacy and credited Australia with being integral to US interests.

At a confirmation hearing, Brat heaped praise on Australia, expressing his admiration for Australians and their values. On AUKUS, Brat described it as a bulwark against China's military build-up, despite low levels of US beef sales into Australia. He has also shown support for the Bridge project and pledged to work for AUKUS at full speed ahead





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Australia-US Relations AUKUS Bridge Project Sports Diplomacy Critical Minerals And Commercial Engagement Defence Co-Operation Indigenous Languages Policy Boss Elbridge Colby Spokesperson For AUKUS Project Mick Wallace Richard Colbeck Chancellor Of The University Of Queensland

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