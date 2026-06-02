David Farley Sworn In as One Nation MP for Farrer After Landslide By-Election Victory

One Nation's David Farley has officially taken his seat in the House of Representatives following a decisive by-election win in the New South Wales electorate of Farrer, marking a significant milestone for the conservative party.

David Farley , the newly elected One Nation member for the New South Wales seat of Farrer, was formally sworn into the House of Representatives on Tuesday, marking a historic moment for the conservative party.

The 69-year-old former Nationals supporter turned One Nation candidate secured a resounding victory in the Farrer by-election last month, defeating independent candidate Michelle Milthorpe with a two-candidate-preferred vote of 57 to 43 percent. This win makes Farley the first One Nation candidate to be directly elected to the lower house, adding to the party's growing influence in Australian federal politics.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place around midday, saw Farley joined by Barnaby Joyce, the only other One Nation representative in the House of Representatives who defected from the Nationals in December. Senators Pauline Hanson, Sean Bell, and Malcolm Roberts were also present to witness the event, underscoring the party's unity and strategic ambitions. Farley's victory is seen as a significant boost for One Nation, which has been working to expand its parliamentary presence beyond the Senate.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former Nationals MP Sussan Ley, who stepped down amid controversies over her use of parliamentary expenses. Farley capitalized on widespread voter dissatisfaction with the major parties, particularly in regional areas where economic challenges and a perceived neglect by Canberra have fueled support for minor parties.

During his campaign, Farley emphasized his commitment to advancing regional Australia, promising to focus on issues such as water security, agricultural support, and opposition to renewable energy mandates that he argues harm rural communities. His platform resonated strongly with Farrer voters, a predominantly rural electorate that has traditionally been a safe seat for the Nationals.

In his first remarks after being sworn in, Farley outlined his plans to collaborate with Joyce on legislative initiatives, noting that they could sponsor each other's private members bills to advance One Nation's agenda. When asked about potential strategies to sway Labor and Coalition voters, Farley framed the party's approach not as wargaming but as moving forward for the benefit of all Australians. He stated that they simply wanted to advance regional Australia and Australia as fast as possible.

Meanwhile, Nationals Leader Matt Canavan urged his party to resist overreacting to Farley's victory, cautioning against viewing One Nation as anything more than a temporary wave. The dynamic between the two parties is likely to intensify as One Nation seeks to position itself as a key player in the hung parliament scenario, potentially holding the balance of power as the government struggles with slim majorities.

Farley's arrival in the House of Representatives signals a new phase for One Nation, one that could reshape legislative debates and coalition politics in the lead-up to the next federal election. Ultimately, the by-election result has broader implications for Australian politics, particularly for the conservative wing. One Nation, traditionally a Senate-focused party, has now twice succeeded in the lower house through defection and direct election.

Farley, a farmer and former local government official, brings a grassroots perspective that resonates with rural voters who feel abandoned by the major parties. His victory speech highlighted a desire for genuine representation and accountability, themes that have become increasingly central to political discourse in regional Australia. The party's growing base suggests that voters are seeking alternatives to the established two-party system, a trend seen in other Western democracies.

As One Nation consolidates its presence, its influence on policy areas like climate change, immigration, and economic management could grow, potentially forcing both Labor and the Coalition to adjust their positions to retain support. The Farrer by-election also demonstrated the effectiveness of One Nation's ground campaign, which leveraged social media and local community networks to outmaneuver better-funded opponents. This organizational strength, combined with charismatic candidates, positions the party for further gains in future elections.

With Farley and Joyce now in the House of Representatives, One Nation has a platform to amplify its message and challenge the major parties on key issues. The coming months will reveal how this new dynamic plays out, especially as the government navigates a complex legislative agenda with a narrow majority. For now, the swearing-in of David Farley marks a milestone in the evolution of Australian politics, signaling the enduring appeal of populist conservatism in rural heartlands





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David Farley One Nation Farrer By-Election Barnaby Joyce House Of Representatives

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