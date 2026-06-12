David Hockney, celebrated British artist, dies aged 88

David Hockney, one of the most celebrated and influential British artists of modern times, has died aged 88. His paintings of pools shimmering in the Los Angeles sunshine became icons of 20th-century art.

David Hockney , one of the most celebrated and influential British artists of modern times, has died aged 88. Artist David Hockney , whose paintings of pools shimmering in the Los Angeles sunshine became icons of 20th-century art, has died at age 88.

Hockney was born in the north of England but lived much of his life in southern California, making its sun-drenched suburban views a major motif. Later in life he returned to Europe, finding renewed inspiration in the wooded hills of his native county of Yorkshire and the fields and trees of France's Normandy region. Historian Simon Schama said the popularity and durability of David Hockney's art, through all his shape-shifts and restlessly inventive experiments, are really no mystery.

His work is admired - loved is not too strong a word - by the millions who, worldwide, flock to see it because it presupposes an expectation of pleasure, Schama wrote in an essay accompanying a 2025 Hockney exhibition in Paris. With his trademark round glasses and bleached-blond hair, Hockney was a well-known figure in the swinging British and American art scenes of the 1960s, even before he reached the age of 30.

His paintings were just as distinctive, many of them creating a dreamlike world of patterned light bouncing off water and windows, and human forms rendered in flattened, simplified shapes in matte acrylic paint. London has lots of dreary parts but I never find anything dreary in Los Angeles. Hockney was born July 9, 1937, in Bradford, a large industrial city whose chief export was woollen textiles.

He made an impact even before his graduation, and art dealer John Kasmin took him into his stable of artists in 1961





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