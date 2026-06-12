David Hockney, Iconic Painter of Los Angeles Pools and Yorkshire Landscapes, Dies at 88

Renowned British artist David Hockney, known for his shimmering depictions of California swimming pools and later for his vivid English and French landscapes, has passed away at 88. A defining figure of Pop Art who continually reinvented his style, Hockney's work achieved both critical acclaim and record-breaking commercial success, resonating with global audiences for its joyful luminosity and meticulous observation.

David Hockney , the iconic British artist celebrated for his luminous paintings of Los Angeles swimming pools and his distinctive style, has died at the age of 88.

His work, which seamlessly blended elements of Pop Art with a deeply personal, English traditionalist sensibility, captured the sun-drenched landscapes of Southern California and the pastoral scenes of his native Yorkshire and Normandy. Hockney's career spanned seven decades during which he continuously innovated across painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, and digital media, leaving an indelible mark on the art world.

His pieces have fetched record-breaking prices at auction, and his widespread popularity was noted by historian Simon Schama, who wrote that the appeal of Hockney's art, despite its many transformations, is no mystery: it presupposes an expectation of pleasure. Born in the industrial city of Bradford on July 9, 1937, Hockney studied at London's Royal College of Art, where he quickly gained recognition.

Moving between England and California, he became a prominent figure in the 1960s art scenes, easily identified by his bleached-blond hair and round glasses. His early works often explored homosexual themes at a time when such relationships were illegal in Britain, giving tender scrutiny to the male form. Alongside his vibrant acrylic paintings of pools and landscapes, Hockney was a pioneer of photography, creating intricate collages that he described as photographs made with a camera.

His research into the use of optical devices by Old Masters culminated in the influential book "Secret Knowledge.

" He returned to Europe in the 2000s, producing a series of exuberant Yorkshire landscapes that drew massive audiences at major museums including Tate Britain, the Pompidou Center, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. His numerous accolades included the Order of Merit from Queen Elizabeth II, and his legacy endures as one of the United Kingdom's most treasured artists





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David Hockney Artist Painting Pop Art Los Angeles Yorkshire Landscape Pool Paintings Photography Collage Art Market Auction Record LGBTQ+ Art Secret Knowledge Tate Britain

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