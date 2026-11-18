About 1500 David Jones workers will lose their jobs as receivers close 19 stores, with only 170 redeployed roles saved out of 1689 job losses. More than 600 of the affected roles are in NSW.

About 1500 David Jones workers are bracing to be told later this week that they have lost their jobs as the department store's receivers prepare to permanently close 19 stores.

Representatives for retail worker union SDA (Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association) met with receivers from FTI Consulting late last week. The union was advised that only 170 roles, or 10 per cent, would be saved from 1689 jobs lost as a result of the collapses. Most of the affected workers are employed in customer service roles. With seven stores in NSW set to shut, more than 600 of the 1500 roles set to disappear are based in the state.

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In Victoria, there is a total of about 250 employees in the three stores set to shut, which are Malvern Central, Highpoint and Glen Waverley. In NSW, David Jones employs about 120 staff at its Macquarie Centre store, 100 at Hornsby and roughly 115 at Warringah Mall in Sydney's northern beaches. Parramatta employs about 90 staff while Wollongong has about 85 employees. David Jones in Campbelltown hires approximately 80 workers, and Green Hills hires about 50 workers.

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At an initial creditor's meeting yesterday morning, David Jones' administrators said an employee consultation process was underway. They indicated that impacted staff would find out about their jobs in the coming days. The 170 redeployed roles will be predominantly in beauty and cosmetics counters at other stores, according to SDA NSW secretary Bernie Smith, as well as a limited number of roles in sales and management.

Smith told this masthead on Wednesday morning that the union was very disappointed with the very low number of 170 redeployments. He said it was a very low number compared to the number of redundancies and called it a missed opportunity to reset service levels at David Jones. We will keep working with receivers to see if we can change that number, but it does not look positive so far, Smith said.

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You have got to have enough staff on the floor to take the money off the customers who want to give it to you. If you do not have enough staff, you do not turn the business around. The SDA has contacted a number of other retailers as well as the bus industry to see where David Jones workers can be retrained or hired elsewhere.

Post-Christmas, when it is notoriously a quiet time in retail, we will still be able to fill vacancies and take people on, Smith said. Separately, David Jones suppliers have been left in the dark until next year as debt blows past 419 million dollars. More details about the closures and job losses are expected to emerge in the coming days as the consultation process continues.