About 1500 David Jones workers will lose their jobs as receivers close 19 stores, with only 170 roles saved and more than 600 positions cut in NSW.

About 1500 David Jones workers are bracing to be told later this week that they have lost their jobs as the department store receivers prepare to permanently close 19 stores.

Representatives for the retail worker union SDA, the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association, met with receivers from FTI Consulting late last week. The union was advised that only 170 roles, or 10 per cent, would be saved from 1689 jobs lost as a result of the collapse. With seven stores in NSW set to shut, more than 600 of the 1500 roles set to disappear are based in the state, most of whom work in customer service.

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SDA Union Disappointed By Low Redeployment Figures

In an initial creditors meeting yesterday morning, David Jones administrators said an employee consultation process was underway and indicated impacted staff would find out in the coming days. The SDA is disappointed with the very low number of 170 redeployments, Smith told this masthead on Wednesday morning. Smith said the union is talking about a very low number compared to the number of redundancies and called it a missed opportunity to reset service levels at David Jones.

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The 170 redeployed roles will be predominantly in beauty and cosmetics counters at other stores, Smith said, as well as a limited number of roles in sales and management. In NSW, David Jones employs about 120 staff in its Macquarie Centre store, 100 at its Hornsby store and roughly 115 at Warringah Mall in Sydney northern beaches. Parramatta employs about 90 staff while Wollongong has about 85 employees. David Jones in Campbelltown hires approximately 80 workers.

Green Hills hires about 50 workers. Smith said the union will keep working with receivers to see if it can change that number, but it does not look positive so far. Smith said you have got to have enough staff on the floor to take the money off the customers who want to give it to you. Smith said if you do not have enough staff, you do not turn the business around.

Union Seeks Alternative Jobs While Debt Surges

The SDA has contacted a number of other retailers as well as the bus industry to see where David Jones workers can be retrained or hired elsewhere. Post-Christmas is notoriously a quiet time in retail, but Smith said the union will still be able to fill vacancies and take people on. Separately, David Jones suppliers have been left in the dark until next year as debt blows past 419 million dollars. More to come.