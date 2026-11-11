David Jones Closes Half of Stores in Major Restructuring Plan

David Jones will shut 19 of its 38 locations by year-end to cut costs. The move affects major hubs in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Auckland as receivers seek viability.

David Jones is set to close half of its retail locations by the end of the current year as part of a critical restructuring initiative designed to prevent total corporate collapse. The department store owner, which has been placed into voluntary administration, announced that receivers from FTI Restructuring will shut down 19 of its 38 stores across Australia and New Zealand. This significant operational reduction aims to slash approximately $1 billion in lease liabilities and ongoing rental expenses that have burdened the retailer.

Store Closures Across Key Markets

The closures impact flagship properties and major shopping centers in key metropolitan areas. In Sydney, David Jones will cease operations at Macquarie Centre, Macarthur Square, Parramatta, Hornsby, and Warringah Mall. The retailer also confirmed the shutdown of its Hay Street Mall store in Perth, marking the loss of its iconic Western Australian location. These closures leave large footprints in centers owned by Scentre Group, Vicinity, and GPT, creating opportunities for new tenant placements.

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Melbourne residents will see the closure of David Jones Malvern Central and Glen Waverley locations. Additionally, the retailer will shutter its only international shop, Newmarket in Auckland, which opened in 2019. The decision follows a comprehensive review of the business model, with receivers determining that these specific sites are no longer financially viable for the struggling chain. Staff at these locations were briefed on the impending changes on Wednesday.

Financial Pressure and Landlord Negotiations

Hilco Capital appointed McGrathNicol as voluntary administrators after the company's board took this step last week. The primary lender sought to cut its $1 billion in lease liabilities and ongoing rent costs through this aggressive restructuring plan. David Jones had previously sought rent relief, permission to exit stores early, and access to rental bonds from landlords. The retailer initially proposed keeping 12 stores open at full rent and seven others if granted a lease reprieve.

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However, negotiations with landlords stalled by November 4, leading to an emergency board meeting called by Anchorage managing partner Simon Woodhouse. The retailer had sought to keep 12 stores open at full rent, and a further seven operating if granted a lease reprieve, according to sources with knowledge of the talks. While the chain experienced bumper sales over the past few days as shoppers sought deals after its collapse, FTI has confirmed the closure of 19 of its 38 locations. The closures align with prior plans put forward to landlords by David Jones and its private equity owner Anchorage Capital Partners prior to the collapse.

Impact on Employees and Future Steps

The 188-year-old department store business employs more than 6000 staff, and thousands are expected to lose their jobs as a result of these closures. FTI stated that the receivers think the closures were unavoidable if David Jones is to continue as a viable business. The FTI spokesman said the receivers thought the closures were "unavoidable if David Jones is to continue as a viable business." For the immediate term, these stores will continue trading while consultation continues, though there is no final date for the closures beyond the year-end target.

David Jones and its administrators will meet with employees' union, the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association, on Thursday to discuss job cuts. The first meeting of creditors will be held next Tuesday. According to McGrathNicol's notice to creditors released late on Tuesday, David Jones' owner Anchorage and its lawyers engaged the administrator for preliminary financial advice as far back as April. The path towards voluntary administration started gathering pace in late July when Anchorage, McGrathNicol, and Hilco Capital met to explore restructuring options.

Landlord Strategies and Creditor Meetings

Scentre Group chief executive Elliott Rusanow, who runs David Jones' largest landlord, commented on the vacancy rates. He stated that their business is practically full, with occupancy at 99.8% and strong demand for space. We have a unique opportunity at 17 Westfield destinations to introduce and grow local and international brands and experiences that our customers want. We will continue to pursue this strategy. This perspective highlights the competitive landscape for retail space following the departure of such a major tenant.

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FTI told suppliers this week they should continue to provide goods to support trading while the company was prepared for sale. By late October Anchorage's Woodhouse called McGrathNicol's Shaun Fraser to request contingency planning for potential voluntary administration. Within 48 hours, McGrathNicol had issued a formal engagement letter, the notice to creditors said. The structured approach aims to maximize value for creditors while minimizing disruption to remaining operations during the wind-down phase.