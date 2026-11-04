David Jones Collapses After 188 Years as Administrators Take Control

David Jones enters administration after failing to agree on rent with Scentre Group. FTI Consulting becomes receiver, threatening store closures and losses for suppliers.

David Jones has been handed over to administrators and receivers for the first time in its 188 years of trading. The iconic retailer's board voted this morning to appoint voluntary administrators from McGrathNicol. This move marks a historic end to the department store's long-standing presence in the Australian retail landscape. The failure comes after a breakdown in negotiations with its primary landlords regarding rent obligations and store closures.

Appointment of Administrators and Receivers

The failed retailer's lenders immediately appointed FTI Consulting as receivers to the group. FTI Consulting will run the business until it is restructured and put up for sale. This dual appointment ensures that both the company's assets and its ongoing operations are managed by specialized firms. The transition was communicated to staff this morning, confirming the board's decisive action. Statements from David Jones are expected later this morning once internal briefings are complete.

Also read David Jones Administration Risk: Advice on Gift Cards and Retail Future

Failed Rent Negotiations with Scentre Group

The collapse was triggered after the department store operator's private equity owners failed to reach a deal with major landlord Scentre Group on its rent bill. Westfield owner Scentre Group rejected a restructuring proposal put forward by David Jones. A counter-proposal by Scentre was subsequently rejected by David Jones' board of directors on Wednesday. The two sides could not agree on the future of the stores or the financial terms of their tenancy agreements.

Scentre Group Stance on Unpaid Rent

Scentre Group chief executive Elliott Rusanow stated that David Jones had not paid rent since October. He confirmed that the company is therefore in breach of its lease agreements. Rusanow explained that they had made a generous offer to Anchorage Capital Partners. He said that this offer would have facilitated the continuation of David Jones trading. However, he noted that the proposal was disappointingly rejected by the retailer's owners.

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Store Closures and Job Losses Likely

FTI is expected to make an update on store closures and job losses later this week. Financial services firm MST Marquee has identified several locations as highly likely to close. These include David Jones in Westfield Parramatta, Warringah Mall, and Carindale in NSW. Other affected locations include Indooroopilly Shopping Centre and Robina Town Centre.

Impact on Suppliers and Creditors

The collapse will wipe out the investment by Anchorage Capital entirely. It is also expected to generate significant losses for unsecured creditors. This group includes gift voucher holders and suppliers. Suppliers are believed to be owed tens of millions of dollars in unpaid invoices. The initial restructuring proposal from David Jones had involved closing nine stores. It also included an exchange of $45 million in bank guarantees held by Scentre for equity in the retailer.