David Jones creditors learn of mounting losses and a potential sale process. Receivers outline the path forward for the iconic retailer amid significant debt and declining assets.

More than one hundred stakeholders joined an online forum on Tuesday to attend the inaugural creditors' meeting for the historic retailer David Jones, which entered voluntary administration on November 5. The gathering, facilitated by administrator Matthew Hutton from McGrathNicol alongside receivers FTI Consulting, marked a critical juncture in understanding the financial trajectory of the 188-year-old department store chain.

Financial Decline And Asset Liabilities

Administrator Shaun Fraser presented a stark overview of the company's deteriorating financial health, revealing that David Jones has been grappling with escalating pre-interest and tax losses throughout the 2024/25 period. The balance sheet reflects a sharp contraction, with net assets plummeting to just $19 million as of October 26, while total liabilities have surged to an overwhelming $608 million. Recent accounts indicate that in the first four months of the 2026/27 fiscal year, gross margins contracted by two percentage points to reach 33 per cent, whereas rent and outgoings as a share of revenue increased by four percentage points to hit 15 per cent. This downward trend culminated in a massive net loss of $228 million during the 2025/26 fiscal year, according to data slides distributed to creditors during the session.

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Receivers Engage Potential Buyers

The primary objective for McGrathNicol and FTI Consulting is to execute a going concern sale transaction, a strategy designed to maximize value for creditors while providing stability for employees, suppliers, and landlords. The deadline for expressions of interest from prospective buyers closed on Friday, November 13, and Hutton confirmed that administrators are currently in active discussions with approximately 150 local and international parties interested in acquiring the business. Non-binding indicative offers are anticipated to be received by the end of November, paving the way for potential buyers to enter a rigorous due diligence phase before submitting final offers. Hutton emphasized that engaging sufficiently with these bidders is essential to determine the actual value of the assets, noting that it is premature to estimate recovery rates at this early stage of the process.

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Historical Context Of Ownership

The current crisis follows a complex history of ownership changes that have failed to halt the retailer's decline. Anchorage Capital acquired David Jones in 2023 for approximately $100 million from South Africa's Woolworths Holdings, which had previously purchased the listed retailer from its shareholders in 2014 for $2.1 billion. Despite the change in capital providers, the company continues to face intense pressure on its revenue streams and profit margins. The administrators are tasked with untangling these financial complexities while navigating the expectations of various stakeholder groups who have invested heavily in the brand over decades.

Clarity Expected In January

While creditors sought immediate answers regarding potential recovery rates, administrators were unable to provide precise figures during the Tuesday meeting due to the numerous variables involved in a potential sale or liquidation. When pressed on whether recoveries could be as low as three to 15 cents in the dollar, Matthew Hutton declined to offer a definitive prediction, stating that clarity would likely emerge at the second creditors' meeting. This subsequent session is scheduled to take place in mid to late January, offering stakeholders a more detailed outlook on the value proposition of the business. Until that time, suppliers and other creditors must navigate a period of uncertainty while the administrators work to finalize terms with the interested buyer pool.