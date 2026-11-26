Erica Berchtold says previous David Jones management was too timid to make tough decisions. She blames a perfect storm including the internet, overseas competition and long leases.

David Jones chief executive Erica Berchtold has suggested previous management was too timid in its efforts to turn around the 188-year-old department store that collapsed.

Her remarks came in her first public comments since administrators and receivers took control of the retailer. Berchtold conceded she had made comments suggesting former management had not had the balls to make tough decisions. Asked about those remarks on 2GB on Thursday morning, she said: Oh gosh, that is bold. I probably have said something like that, so I think I would have to say: true.

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Berchtold Describes Fast And Decisive Leadership Style

She described her own approach as fast and decisive. Look, I act at pace. I act fast. I have a clear vision, and so once I had that vision and decided to act, it was like, come on, let us go, she said.

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I garner all of the support and all of the energy and direction from everybody else. Once Berchtold was installed as chief executive, she said she knew the company needed to act quickly. I think as an executive, you need to have the vision, but you also need to have the courage, right? she said. If you have vision and courage, people will give you support and capital to continue investing in the business and fixing the business.

And you know, I think I have got the courage and I have got the vision to be able to reset this business once and for all, she said. The retailer collapsed after weeks of negotiations with landlords broke down. That forced company directors to convene a last-minute board meeting and hand the department store over to administrators in early November.

David Jones 2.0 Proposal Failed Amid Rent Disputes

Under a proposal dubbed David Jones 2.0, company directors had hoped to exit 19 stores and negotiate the rent of several others. They ultimately could not reach an agreement with major landlords. Two weeks ago, receivers appointed Berchtold as chief executive at the expense of Scott Fyfe. The company had already begun a new fight for survival.

Sidestepping a question from Fordham on who killed David Jones, Berchtold pointed instead to a perfect storm of factors. Those included the internet, overseas competition, changing customer demographics and behaviours, and long leases. I just do not think we moved quickly enough to adapt to that change and make sure we were reshaping the business, looking at external factors, getting ahead of them, and doing the reset and the hard decisions that needed to be made, she said.

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Major Job Losses Hit David Jones Workforce

The collapse has also hit the workforce. Nearly 1700 David Jones staff were told to go as rival Myer moved to poach customers and suppliers. Berchtold said the business needed courage and vision to be reset once and for all. She argued that with those qualities, people would provide support and capital to keep investing in and fixing the company.

Her interview marked the first time she had spoken publicly since administrators and receivers took control. She used the appearance to defend her own pace of action and to argue the chain had failed to adapt quickly enough to external pressures. The 188-year-old department store is now under the control of administrators and receivers. The future of its remaining stores, staff and operations remains unsettled as the insolvency process continues.