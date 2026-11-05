David Jones enters voluntary administration after 188 years

David Jones has entered voluntary administration with McGrathNicol appointed as administrators and FTI Consulting as receivers for creditor Hilo Global, raising questions about store closures, gift cards and Christmas sales.

David Jones has entered voluntary administration after 188 years of trading, with McGrathNicol appointed as administrators by the company's directors and FTI Consulting appointed as receivers by largest creditor Hilo Global.

The dual appointments set up a contest over the future of the iconic Australian retailer, which is expected to include radical downsizing of its retail footprint through store closures and the sale of excess stock. Hilco Global, which lent money to David Jones, took the stock sitting on shelves and hanging on coat hangers as security for its loan. The receiver is unlikely to favour a fire sale at bargain basement prices.

Also read David Jones Collapses After 188 Years as Administrators Take Control

Gift Cards and Christmas Sales Uncertainty

Shoppers face uncertainty over gift cards, Black Friday discounts and Christmas sales as the administration process unfolds. With a drastically reduced store footprint and stores laden with products, some bargains may still be available this Christmas. The collapse follows years of pressure from the rise of online shopping, which has decimated the share prices of physical retailers over the past decade. The decline of big chain retail stores has been anticipated for some time.

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Before appointing administrators, David Jones had been seeking reprieve from creditors and suppliers on rent payments owing, including to its biggest landlord Scentre Group, which owns Westfield shopping centres. When a company cannot pay its debts when they fall due, it is insolvent. Directors face strict penalties if they continue to trade while insolvent or on the brink of insolvency.

Appointing an administrator can trigger a freeze on payments due, including overdue rent, while the administrators take stock of the business. Creditors can also appoint an administrator or receiver to protect their interests. Individuals facing debt trouble have different options. They can cut costs, boost income, or seek a financial hardship arrangement with creditors such as banks, utility or telco companies.

In the worst case, they can default and wait for a lender to sell their home, or voluntarily declare bankruptcy to the Australian Financial Security Authority, which appoints a trustee to sell assets and distribute proceeds. Bankruptcy lasts three years and one day, after which the person emerges with a clean slate, keeping only a few personal items and free of most debts, excluding some such as child care support owing.

Interest Rate Rise Crimps Consumer Spending

This week's interest rate rise pushed borrowing costs to levels not seen in 18 years, which will further crimp consumer spending, particularly in the lead-up to the busy Christmas period. The Australian sharemarket surged 2.6 per cent following the US mid-term elections, as oil prices plunged and NextDC shares soared, according to SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves.

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Professor Gary Mortimer from Queensland University's Faculty of Business and Law discussed whether the traditional department store model is under threat and what David Jones's troubles could mean for Myer. Heath Moss from HLM Investments explained the ASX200 rally, the impact of plunging oil prices, what is behind NextDC's extraordinary share price rally and the implications of NAB's profit results. Insiders say the collapse of David Jones comes as no surprise.

David Jones Restructure and Receiver Tussle

Some retailers have had greater or lesser success pivoting to online, but the decline of big chain retail stores has been on the cards for a while. A tussle will now likely take place between the creditor-appointed receiver and the board-appointed administrator as they seek to radically restructure or ultimately wind down the retailer.

For shoppers, the key questions remain what happens to gift cards, Black Friday discounts and Christmas sales, and whether the iconic retailer can survive in any form.