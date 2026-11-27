Indicative bids for David Jones are due Monday, with CEO Erica Berchtold blaming a perfect storm and previous management for the failed department store collapse. Anchorage lent the retailer 74 million dollars months ago and landlords have not been paid since September.

Indicative bids for the failed department store David Jones are due on Monday, with potential suitors set to indicate what they might be prepared to pay for the business that remains.

David Jones Bids Deadline Approaches

Chief executive Erica Berchtold has put her side of the story as the company faces a critical juncture, saying the failure was not her fault. Retailers that have reportedly expressed early interest include billionaire Brett Blundy, Collective Brands owner Larry Kestelman, billionaire retailer Solomon Lew, the current owner Anchorage, and even department store Myer. None of the major contenders have publicly confirmed any interest ahead of Monday deadline.

Also read David Jones CEO says past management lacked courage as chain collapsed

Berchtold appeared on 2GB show hosted by Fordham, a platform that may have seemed an odd choice. Talkback audience of cabbies and retirees are more of a King Gee crowd than Gucci. But the carefully chosen platform provided a sympathetic hearing for Berchtold. She needed to explain why the failure was not her fault, especially just two years after her CEO role at Mosaic Brands ended in collapse.

I think it was a bit of a perfect storm, she told Fordham. But she saved a kick in the groin for previous management on this failure. Berchtold confirmed rumours she told staff that previous management did not have the balls to make tough decisions. She chided previous management for not closing stores soon enough to permanently reset its cost base.

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Last week, she held her tongue and dodged an interrogation from Nine News while walking her dog. David Jones insiders confirm that under former boss Scott Fyfe, the plan was to keep the group intact and trade its way out of trouble. This would require more cash from private equity owner Anchorage Capital, and an economic tailwind for its customers. A year ago, that probably did not sound outlandish.

Economic Factors Complicate Store Rescue

The Reserve Bank was still cutting interest rates last August and the labour market remained tight. This narrow pathway to survival did not pan out. War-induced energy turmoil and rising inflation have created a very different outlook. Paul Keating recession we had to have is about to be bookended by the recession we could be about to have.

Berchtold is right in suggesting that, by the time she was appointed CEO in June this year, there was little time to triage a patient that was in critical condition. Supplier payment terms were being stretched like catgut strings on a violin, which led many to walk away from David Jones, and so many stores were losing money. A brutal cull was needed. But the last few months suggest nothing would have saved David Jones from its current fate.

More cash would have just delayed the collapse unless landlords were willing to shoulder a hefty amount of the financial pain of closing stores and cut rents. They were not. You only need to look at Anchorage which was forced to lend the retailer 74 million dollars just months ago to quell a supplier revolt, and meet other bills like its rent. It quickly got swallowed up and landlords have not been paid since September.

A Dorothy Dixer from Fordham mentioned a 4 million dollar loss at David Jones Hornsby store in Sydney which is closing next month. Insiders confirm this is the biggest loss-maker among the stores being closed. It is forecast to make a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of more than 4 million dollars this financial year. That money would have been handy for preventing crucial luxury suppliers jumping ship to Myer.

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Sale Outcome Depends on Buyer Interest

David Jones future will not be decided by the frenetic sales in its stores this week, which Berchtold was helpfully spruiking. Its fate will be decided on Monday when potential suitors indicate what they might be prepared to pay. It is really going to depend on who wants to buy the business and it is really going to be up to how many stores they would like, she told Fordham.

The administrators running the sale might not find buyers for all the 19 currently slated to remain open. The future of seven stores, including Victoria Doncaster and many in Queensland, is not expected to attract buyers unless landlords like Westfield Scentre Group offer rent reductions. Scentre chief executive Elliott Rusanow has responded by threatening to replace David Jones in all his centres if pushed. A happy compromise looks unlikely.

We now have a unique opportunity to facilitate the entry and growth of businesses that are more relevant to customers today and into the future, at a scale we have not previously been able to, he said of the store closures currently slated for his shopping centres. But deep pockets will be needed to offer some return on the 400 million dollars-plus owed to creditors, and provide the funding needed to keep its operations afloat during a brutal 2027.

Between February and June next year will be extremely difficult, Gerry Harvey said. On the figures that I am seeing, you will see more bankruptcies than you have seen for a very long time, Harvey said after unveiling an ugly profit slump at Harvey Norman AGM. Last week, Frasers Group executive Chris Wootton played down the British retailer interest in David Jones, saying it was focused on its takeover bid for Platypus and Athlete Foot owner, Accent.

Potential Suitors Face Investor Scrutiny

Retail billionaire Brett Blundy declined to comment at Lovisa AGM this week, where he presides as chairman, about his potential interest. Blundy privately owned group, BB Retail Capital, includes former David Jones boss Mark McInnes as part of its executive team.

Next week, billionaire Solomon Lew fronts Premier Investments investors at its AGM, just days after indicative offers are due for David Jones. Myer executive chairwoman Olivia Wirth, who fronts her investors on December 10, including fellow board member Lew, will be able to address reports that Myer is interested in acquiring what remains of its long-time rival. Myer executive chair Olivia Wirth is targeting David Jones lucrative beauty business by poaching major brands from its rival.