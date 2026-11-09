David Jones Restocks for Black Friday as Receivers Report Record Sales and Buyer Interest

David Jones is replenishing shelves ahead of a month-long Black Friday period after record foot traffic and sales, while receivers FTI Consulting report extraordinary buyer interest.

David Jones is restocking shelves for a busy Black Friday period after shoppers swarmed stores over the weekend, believing it could be their last chance to visit the collapsed department store.

The retailer's receivers confirmed David Jones is fully operational and placing new orders to replenish stock. The statement came from FTI Consulting receivers Christopher Hill, David McGrath and Joanne Dunn. They said foot traffic and sales throughout David Jones stores and online have been at record levels, reinforcing the public's love for David Jones and support for an iconic Australian brand.

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Receivers Confirm Record Sales And Restocking

Any discounts or clearance sales in store or online will continue to be reviewed in coming weeks, the receivers added. Consumers are saving up for Christmas shopping during what is now a month-long Black Friday period beginning in early November. We look forward to continuing to welcome customers into David Jones stores to enjoy the unique David Jones shopping experience, the receivers said.

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They also reported very positive engagement with brand partners and confirmed shelves were being restocked despite limited instances of luxury and prestige brands abandoning their concession stands. Employees will be the first to hear of any store closures, which continue to be reviewed, according to the receivers. Australian consumer law still applies to purchases made at David Jones, which is offering a 14-day window for change-of-mind purchases.

On Saturday, McGrathNicol restructuring partner Matthew Hutton said they had received an extraordinary level of interest from a range of highly credible industry players and financial investors in buying David Jones. This interest comes on top of the sales process they are running to gauge interest from local and global companies with experience turning around and operating major retailers. David Jones iconic retailing position in Australia is obtaining traction and attention with these parties, Hutton said.

Extraordinary Interest From Potential Buyers Emerges

The administration process will allow the new buyer the flexibility to adopt a streamlined and agile operating model to enable the emergence of a more focused and competitive business with renewed customer relevance. The high visitation levels followed the collapse of the department store, which prompted shoppers to visit what they thought could be the last time. The receivers' statement emphasized that the business remains fully operational despite the administration process.

Restocking efforts are underway as the retailer prepares for the extended Black Friday shopping period. The receivers continue to review store operations and any potential closures, with employees to be informed first of any decisions. Brand partners have shown very positive engagement, and the limited instances of luxury and prestige brands leaving concession stands have not stopped the restocking process. The 14-day change-of-mind policy remains available to customers under Australian consumer law.

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Sales Process Targets Experienced Retail Investors

The sales process run by McGrathNicol aims to attract local and global companies experienced in turning around and operating major retailers. Hutton described the level of interest as extraordinary and highlighted the iconic retailing position of David Jones in Australia. The receivers' statement concluded with a commitment to welcoming customers into David Jones stores for the unique shopping experience. The month-long Black Friday period beginning in early November is expected to drive further consumer activity as shoppers save for Christmas.