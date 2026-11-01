Anchorage Capital Partners hires Bondi Partners to manage David Jones political fallout

Anchorage Capital Partners has retained Joe Hockey's Bondi Partners to manage political fallout from the David Jones collapse, as Ukraine's ambassador condemns the Women's International Club over its admission of Russia's ambassador's wife.

Anchorage Capital Partners has retained former federal treasurer Joe Hockey and his lobbying firm Bondi Partners to manage political fallout from the collapse of David Jones, according to fresh paperwork filed with the NSW and Attorney-General's lobbying registers.

Anchorage Capital Hires Joe Hockey For Lobbying

The iconic Australian department store went into administration last week after three years under the control of the private equity firm. More than 6000 jobs are hanging in the balance before state elections in Victoria and NSW. Anchorage enlisted Hockey and his team to help manage any political fallout triggered by the demise of David Jones. The firm also has infrastructure and technology companies in its portfolio that could benefit from the counsel.

Also read ‘Heist’ merchants or white knights? The private equity firm that owned David Jones

The private equity firm declined to comment. A spokesman for Bondi Partners said it does not discuss its clients. It is not hard to imagine why Anchorage would be eager to manage its reputation with state and federal officials who could otherwise direct unwanted scrutiny its way. Only last Thursday, a spokesman for Anchorage told this masthead the firm was still considering whether it would participate in a sale process to buy the iconic retailer back out of administration.

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If political sentiment were to sour, that process would be made more uncomfortable for Anchorage's leadership team, regardless of what power state and federal governments may have to intervene. But the latest lobbying disclosures indicate Hockey and Co are already laying the groundwork. Barnaby Joyce and former federal treasurer Joe Hockey have been enlisted to help manage any political fallout from the demise of David Jones.

Ukraine Ambassador Condemns Women's Club Comments

Thomas Wielecki Separately, a decision by the Women's International Club in Canberra to admit Irina Petrakova, wife of Russia's ambassador to Australia, as a member has escalated. Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, went public on Monday to say he was appalled by comments made by the club's president, Sandie Kaine, calling his wife Liana Myroshnychenko and the spouses of two other ambassadors to Australia bigots after they resigned over the club's admission of Petrakova.

The Women's International Club is a private enterprise, but that did not stop Myroshnychenko from raising the matter with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade last week. The ambassador told CBD the meeting was scheduled to discuss another matter, but he felt compelled to bring it up. This situation is appalling, the ambassador said. It does not correspond to the overwhelming support I have felt from Australia.

The resignations of Liana Myroshnychenko and the spouses of the Italian and Estonian ambassadors to Australia last week were first reported by Politico. In a letter dated November 4, another club member, Marta Stachurski, also formally resigned in response to the club's decision. Stachurski said her disappointment was compounded at the club's October 28 annual general meeting, when the president referred to members who had resigned on similar grounds as bigots.

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Resigning Member Calls Bigot Remarks Inappropriate

To characterise principled objections to the diplomatic representation of a government engaged in an illegal war as bigotry is deeply inappropriate, Stachurski wrote in the letter, seen by CBD. Such remarks dismiss legitimate moral concerns and demonstrate a troubling lack of sensitivity towards those directly affected by this conflict. Political neutrality should not be confused with moral indifference, nor should principled disagreement be mistaken for prejudice, she wrote.

We asked Kaine for a response to the ambassador's comments, but did not hear back by deadline. Any hopes that the opening of Powerhouse Parramatta might distract from the months-long political backlash that has hamstrung the museum were dashed on Monday morning, when the disappearance of one name from the museum website sparked a fresh wave of intrigue.