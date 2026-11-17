Administrators reveal David Jones owes $419 million, with nearly 1000 suppliers left waiting until January to learn their losses as the 188-year-old retailer seeks a buyer.

Nearly a thousand suppliers left out of pocket by the collapse of David Jones will not learn how significant their losses are until next year, as administrators search for a buyer for the 188-year-old retailer.

Debts are expected to blow past the half-a-billion-dollar mark. More than 500 suppliers joined the first creditors meeting by Zoom on Tuesday morning and received little assurance they would recover their money. Administrators McGrathNicol revealed the department store owed $419 million to various parties when it collapsed. That figure excludes potential claims for unpaid rent and additional landlord expenses, plus the significant cost of redundancies for thousands of staff losing jobs as half the group stores close.

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Supplier Debts And Creditor Priorities

Employee payments will rank ahead of suppliers. Suppliers are unlikely to learn how much of their debt they can recoup until mid to late January, after administrators shortlist and negotiate with potential bidders in December. Expressions of interest closed last Friday afternoon. Representatives for landlord Charter Hall and brands including L'Oreal, Sheridan, Bonds, Dermalogica and Jurlique asked about their place in the creditor pecking order, how to process refunds and whether they could retrieve stock.

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We need clear answers, said European fashion and footwear label director Rocco Mascitelli. Receiver and manager FTI Consulting, running day-to-day business, was not responding to his queries about retrieving stock, he said. We do not seem to get any answers. So, although you guys are not in charge of this process, we are not getting any answers from FTI.

McGrathNicol partners Jason Preston, Shaun Fraser, Jacinta Nielsen and Matthew Hutton are the voluntary administrators running the sale process. Overseeing daily operations including store closures are FTI Consulting senior managing directors Christopher Hill, David McGrath and Joanne Dunn, appointed receivers and managers by lender Hilco. Fraser, McGrathNicol founding partner, said the firm would raise supplier concerns with FTI. It is too early to form a conclusive view on the potential returns to unsecured creditors, he said.

Insolvency Investigation And Debt Breakdown

McGrathNicol will also examine whether Anchorage operated David Jones while insolvent. The $419 million debt is owed to a range of parties including its private equity owner, its lender, nearly 1000 suppliers and more than 6000 employees. It includes $180 million owed to 940 brands that lodged debt claims, $11 million owed to 6242 workers and $33 million owed to an estimated 800,000 gift card holders.

The biggest debts are owed to British distressed business lender Hilco at $115 million, followed by Sydney private equity firm Anchorage Capital at $80 million. After Anchorage bought David Jones in December 2022, the store's issues were clearly a business model problem, Fraser said. Rent, wages and other costs grew while foot traffic and shopper spending slowed.

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Directors including CEO Erica Berchtold and Anchorage Capital executives Simon Woodhouse and Phillip Cave have sought safe harbour protections against personal liability or penalties, administrators confirmed, though they are unsure when. The second creditors meeting, where creditors approve any deal proposal, will be held no later than March 2027. Redundancy packages are yet to be finalised as receivers may announce more store closures. Affected workers can expect to be informed in the coming days, administrators said.

Union Disappointment Over Job Closures

Retail union SDA NSW secretary Bernie Smith said he was very disappointed that only 170 jobs were being redeployed from 1689 jobs set to go from the closure of 19 stores so far. We see this as a missed opportunity both for the workers and also for the business to reset the service level they could provide that David Jones was once known for, he said.

Smith urged shoppers to be kind and compassionate to David Jones store workers going through a difficult time. Take the time to thank them for the service they have given you and to your community, he said.