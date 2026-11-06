David Jones suppliers face unpaid stock losses after collapse into administration

Suppliers of collapsed department store David Jones are removing stock and facing unpaid bills, with some owed up to $75,000 as administrators take control.

David Jones suppliers are removing stock and speaking out about unpaid bills after the department store collapsed into administration on Thursday. The retailer's chief executive Erica Berchtold and board directors handed control to voluntary administrator McGrathNicol, while FTI Consulting was appointed receiver to handle operations.

FTI declined to say when it would update on a restructure expected to close dozens of stores and cut thousands of staff. Shelves at the flagship Bourke Street store in Melbourne were stripped within hours of the collapse. Suppliers and brands that run mini-stores, known as concessions, are pulling their goods amid fears they will not be paid. The main issue for shoppers is working out what they can actually buy as stock disappears.

Also read David Jones on brink of collapse and behind on rent to Westfield

Suppliers struggle to recover unpaid goods and money

Sydney jewellery designer Shelley Tzeegankoff posted a TikTok video of her trying to retrieve $50,000 worth of earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces. She had shipped the stock to David Jones on the morning of its collapse. The post was labelled: POV: David Jones just went into administration your brand shipped them $50k worth of stock this morning. Jacob Leung, co-founder of homewares group Slowdown Studio, said his business was now $75,000 out of pocket.

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He said in an Instagram post on Thursday that David Jones placed a large order about a year ago and a second order more recently. That second order arrived three weeks ago without payment terms and was meant to be paid on Monday, but no payment came. Leung said: What really frustrates me about this whole situation is that we had to bend over backwards for them. They told us payment terms.

They told us this is the discount you need to give us. We had to pay for shipping. They wanted customised packaging. We had to go above and beyond, and this is how we are paid, with nothing.

Designer brands withdraw stock from struggling retailers

A source representing other suppliers, who did not wish to speak publicly because David Jones owes them money, said suppliers were worried they would not get paid for stock already in the retailer's hands and were pulling out. Gucci, Scanlan Theodore, Yves Saint Laurent, Viktoria & Woods and Oroton were among dozens of designer brands deserting their concession stores after staff were told on Thursday morning that the retailer had collapsed.

One concessionaire could not understand the logic of removing stock now. The person said: To me, it's quite bizarre. All of these concessions taking all their stock out because it's their stock, they own it; and from today everything you sell through their system goes to you. They requested anonymity because David Jones is late with its payment to them.

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Anchorage Capital plans to bid for David Jones business

The private equity group that owned David Jones, Anchorage Capital, has flagged plans to bid for the business once the restructuring is completed by the receivers appointed on Thursday. The restructuring will involve store closures and mass lay-offs. David Jones currently employs nearly 6000 workers, and closures will have a significant flow-on effect for landlords. Major shopping centres tend to have Coles, Woolworths, David Jones and Myer as anchor tenants.