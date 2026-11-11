David Jones to close 19 of 38 stores under urgent restructure

Receivers FTI Consulting will shut half of David Jones's store network by the end of the year, with 19 locations identified for closure and thousands of jobs at risk.

David Jones will close 19 of its 38 stores under an urgent restructure, receivers FTI Consulting said on Wednesday, in a collapse that puts more than 6,000 jobs at risk.

FTI said it had begun an immediate consultation process for staff at the 19 stores identified for closure. The stores will keep trading for now, but the receivers expect them to cease trading by the end of the year. There is no final closure date yet. Under a dual appointment, FTI Consulting has day-to-day control of operations while McGrathNicol acts as voluntary administrator, seeking a buyer or fresh capital for the 188-year-old chain.

Also read David Jones owners held restructuring talks with McGrathNicol and Hilco as early as July

McGrathNicol was appointed less than a week ago after negotiations with major landlord Westfield broke down. The retailer's owner, Scentre Group, confirmed David Jones had not paid rent since September in breach of its contracts. Five outlets in Westfield shopping centres had already been flagged for closure because they were running at a loss: Parramatta, Hornsby, Woden in Canberra, Carousel in Perth and Southland in Melbourne.

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David Jones stores to close

The 19 stores identified for closure are Carousel in WA, Garden City in WA, Glen Waverley in Victoria, Green Hills in NSW, Hay Street Mall in WA, Highpoint in Victoria, Hornsby in NSW, Macarthur Square in NSW, Macquarie Centre in NSW, Malvern Central in Victoria, Marion in South Australia, Newmarket in New Zealand, Parramatta in NSW, Robina Town Centre in Queensland, Sunshine Plaza in Queensland, Warringah Mall in NSW, West Lakes in South Australia, Woden in the ACT and Wollongong Central in NSW. Staff in the affected locations are being briefed, with more formal announcements expected later today.

Many concession store shelves across David Jones stores were stripped of stock last week. Administrator McGrathNicol has given David Jones creditors until Monday to submit proof of debt ahead of its first creditors meeting on Tuesday, to be held remotely. The call-out, sent with documents late on Tuesday afternoon, is likely to draw claims from thousands of small to large businesses, from fashion brands to major landlords.

McGrathNicol said it intended to lodge an application with the NSW Supreme Court to extend the convening period, providing additional time to undertake a sale or recapitalisation process for David Jones Group. If the convening period is extended, the administrators' report to creditors and the second creditors meeting would be held at a later date. There are now just days left for other entities to put in expressions of interest to buy David Jones.

Future for David Jones

Its private equity owner, Anchorage Capital, has long sought a slimmed down version of the chain, free from long-term leases on underperforming sites, and is expected to propose re-purchasing the business. Retail analyst Tom Kierath told ABC Business Daily that David Jones had some wonderful sites but too many overall. The interest will be in a handful of sites rather than necessarily the broader business, said Kierath, head of consumer research at Barrenjoey.

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He said any comeback would be a much smaller, slimline version of its current self. Kierath added there was a place for a new-look David Jones, potentially focused on flagship stores with an enhanced offering, including food and beverage. People are spending more and more out, and if you can make your stores a desirable place to hang out and spend time and eat and drink, that is another part of the offer, he said.

It probably needs to be reshaped a little bit, with a smaller footprint and more experience rather than huge spaces with not many staff. Analysts have previously earmarked regional sites and outlets in places such as Western Sydney as ripe for closure. ABC News yesterday confirmed David Jones was up to date with superannuation payments to its 6,000 employees, in line with new pay-day laws that came into effect in July.

The collapse follows a failed effort to carve out a profitable niche, dating back to stock sent in April. FTI said the restructure was necessary to address the business's challenges.