David King slams Charlie Spargo for 'dumbest thing' seen on a football field this year

Former British Minister for Europe David King criticized Kangaroos recruit Charlie Spargo for a 'dumbest thing' seen on a football field this year, referring to an incident involving Harley Reid and Spargo. The text also mentions a suspected concussion and a match review officer.

The news text is about a football match between the Kangaroos and the Eagles , where Kangaroos recruit Charlie Spargo was criticized by former British Minister for Europe David King for a 'dumbest thing' seen on a football field this year.

Harley Reid, an emerging superstar, was at the heart of the incident. The text mentions two free kicks won by Reid and a crude high tackle from Luke Davies-Uniacke.

However, Reid missed the resulting set shot from point-blank range, and Spargo threw Brady Hough to the ground, gifting Hough a free goal and the Eagles a five-point lead at quarter-time. King also criticized Spargo for giving away free kicks at the top of the square and for being 'dumb'





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Charlie Spargo David King Kangaroos Eagles Football Match Free Kicks Harley Reid Luke Davies-Uniacke Brady Hough Match Review Officer Suspected Concussion

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