David King Slams North Melbourne's 'Comical' Defense on Jake Waterman

Former North Melbourne star David King criticizes the Kangaroos' defensive approach against West Coast's Jake Waterman, calling it 'crazy' and 'comical.' Despite Waterman's late miss, his dominant performance exposed ongoing defensive flaws.

North Melbourne 's defensive strategy against West Coast key forward Jake Waterman has been heavily criticized, with former North Melbourne premiership player David King labeling the approach as 'crazy' and 'comical.

' During the recent match in Perth, Waterman dominated the Roos defense, recording three goals, nine marks, and eight score involvements. His performance nearly secured a win for the Eagles, but he missed a crucial set-shot in the dying moments, allowing North Melbourne to escape with a narrow victory. The focus of the criticism has been on Griffin Logue, the Kangaroos defender tasked with containing Waterman.

King, speaking on Fox Footy's First Crack program, pointed out multiple instances where Logue's positioning and decision-making were flawed, giving Waterman too much space and allowing him to take uncontested marks inside the forward 50. King highlighted a particular moment where Logue played 20 meters off Waterman while the ball was on the wing, allowing an uncontested mark that could have cost North Melbourne the game.

He said, 'There are times where you give metres when you shouldn't, and you don't clamp when you should... it's the wrong way around. He never really has location or contain at all.

' Another Fox Footy analyst, Leigh Montagna, added that Logue appears to be a reactive defender, making decisions after the ball has been kicked, which is too late against a forward of Waterman's quality. Montagna contrasted this with proactive defenders like those at Geelong, who anticipate play and make early decisions. King further questioned whether the defensive issues are systemic, noting that North Melbourne has changed its defensive mechanics three times in two years without improvement.

He remarked, 'You wonder why they've been poor defensively for the last five years. How is this still a problem to this level?

' The debate also centered on whether the coaching staff, led by Alastair Clarkson, should consider a different defensive match-up or if the issue lies in the instructions given to players. King suggested that it cannot solely be the player's fault, implying that there may be a flaw in the defensive system itself.

The Kangaroos will need to address these issues quickly as they look to build on their recent form and improve their defensive record, which has been a persistent weakness over the past several seasons. Waterman's near-match-winning performance underscores the threat he poses, and North Melbourne must find a way to contain him-and similar forwards-if they hope to climb the ladder





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