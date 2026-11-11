David Walliams Accused of Grooming 15‑Year‑Olds in ITV‑Guardian Investigation

Former comedian David Walliams faces serious grooming claims from women aged 15 to 19, revealed in an ITV‑X documentary and Guardian report. The allegations detail invitations, gifts and sexual pressure, sparking a debate over celebrity responsibility.

Former comedian and author David Walliams has been named in a series of allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct by women aged 15 to 19, uncovered in a joint investigation by ITV and The Guardian. The claims have been presented in an hour‑long documentary released on YouTube and ITV X, bringing the accusations to the public eye for the first time.

Details of the Allegations and Documentary

The documentary follows women who describe how Walliams, then in his thirties, approached them with invitations to parties, shows, and writing sessions, offering gifts and tickets. The women, who were aged 15, 17, 18 or 19, say they were groomed into uncomfortable sexual situations, often feeling unable to refuse due to Walliams' celebrity status and the isolation he arranged.

Also read David Walliams faces police investigation over alleged grooming and sexual assault of 15-year-old

Witness footage from the 2004 British Comedy Awards and a later Alan Carr interview are intercut with the testimonies. In one clip, Walliams comments about a 15‑year‑old: "Like all 15‑year‑olds, it's drunk, it's unpredictable and it's probably going home with David Walliams." The documentary highlights how the men's prominence enabled the alleged predatory behaviour.

Responses from Walliams, His Supporters and HarperCollins

Walliams denies the allegations, describing them as "mortified" and "devastated." He has maintained that no inappropriate conduct occurred. However, the Guardian reports that a former friend, referred to only as Ben, witnessed the pattern of behaviour and said, "Money, fame, success - everyone wants to be around it, everyone wants to protect it."

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A former employee of HarperCollins, named Katie, reported concerns about Walliams to the firm's HR. HarperCollins has since severed all professional ties with the comedian, citing the gravity of the allegations. The company's decision reflects growing pressure on publishers to distance themselves from alleged sexual predators.

Impact on the Media Landscape and Future Proceedings

The documentary and Guardian report have intensified scrutiny of celebrity conduct and the mechanisms that allow grooming to occur. Industry experts point to the need for stricter protocols when celebrities engage with minors or young adults. The investigation, which ran for three years, is expected to prompt new policies across the entertainment and publishing sectors.

Legal experts say the upcoming civil proceedings will determine whether the claims can be substantiated in court. If upheld, the case could set a precedent for how similar allegations against famous writers and entertainers are handled, potentially leading to mandatory reporting requirements and greater transparency for vulnerable participants.

Above all, the story underscores the necessity of protecting young people in the public eye and demands ongoing reforms to prevent grooming and abuse within the media industry.