David Walliams Accused of Grooming and Harassment, Publisher HarperCollins Drops Him

David Walliams faces allegations of grooming teenage fans and harassing female colleagues, leading HarperCollins to sever ties. He denies being a sexual predator or breaking any law.

David Walliams has been accused of using his fame to groom girls and young women for sex, according to reports by ITV News and The Guardian.

The 55-year-old comedian and author denies the allegations. He had sought a court injunction to prevent the media outlets from identifying him. His lawyers claimed publication would lead him to take his own life. A judge rejected the injunction last week but protected his identity until late Monday.

Also read David Walliams Injunction Rejected by High Court Over Suicide Risk Claims

David Walliams Grooming Allegations Detail

The allegations include claims that Walliams sexually assaulted one woman when she was 15. Another woman, identified as Alex, says she first met Walliams in January 2004 at a fan event when she was 15 and he was 32. She claims he told her she was a very attractive lady in front of her mother. After she gave him her comedy scripts, he called her days later.

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She recorded notes of the call, noting his surprise when she revealed her age. He expressed interest in her exams, offered tickets to a live performance, and gave her his email address. Over two years, they maintained contact by phone and email. By the time she turned 17, she alleges a sexual relationship began.

A second complainant, Jade, says she met Walliams when she was 15. She claims that weeks later he invited her to his home and initiated sexual contact. Both women have requested pseudonyms to protect their identities. The allegations also extend to Walliams' workplace conduct.

Walliams Workplace Misconduct Claims HarperCollins

Sources describe inappropriate behavior toward women at Britain's Got Talent and at publisher HarperCollins. Specific claims include an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior female employee and pursuing another woman in the workplace. HarperCollins dropped Walliams last year after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made. The publisher severed ties after concerns were raised over a number of years.

The decision was described as seismic in the publishing industry, given his status as a multimillionaire and OBE recipient. Walliams has published over 40 children's books and sold more than 60 million copies worldwide, according to his website. Several of his books, including Gangsta Granny, are well known. Earlier this year, Walliams' legal team initiated a high court case to block publication of the allegations.

The court dismissed the application, allowing the media investigation to proceed. Lawyers for ITN and The Guardian told the High Court last month that the allegations concerned his abuse of power and status and attempts to contact young women for inappropriate sexual activity. Gavin Millar, representing the media companies, said the allegations were gathered after a wide-ranging and rigorous investigation and that there was a strong public interest in publishing them.

David Walliams Suicide Attempts Court Hears

A summary of Tuesday's judgment said some of the alleged conduct could amount to criminal offences if proven. Walliams' lawyer, Sara Mansoori, told the court that he had made a suicide attempt when he received letters from ITN and Guardian News and Media seeking his response. He later made another attempt, she said, and was recently admitted to hospital for psychiatric care.

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Justice Matthew Nicklin dismissed the injunction bid, saying it would mean an exceptionally serious interference with the rights of the media companies. He noted Walliams had a serious and longstanding psychiatric vulnerability that must be taken seriously, and said publication would substantially increase his risk of suicide.

However, the judge added that the evidence did not establish that suicide is inevitable, and that Walliams' statements were not a reliable basis for concluding that no future treatment could alter that risk. In a letter to the journalists, Walliams wrote that he looked back and realized he behaved thoughtlessly towards people he had casual sexual relationships with. He stated he did not always take people's feelings into account properly. He expressed regret for this oversight.

Walliams acknowledged that a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, but asserted that abusing that power is entirely different and something he never did. He explicitly stated, I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law. He said he is devastated that some of the women he met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards him.

David Walliams Career Background Little Britain

Walliams built his career on a cheeky and flamboyant persona. His big break came with Little Britain, the sketch show he created for BBC Radio 4 with Matt Lucas. The show featured characters like Vicky Pollard and the duo Lou and Andy, and later moved to television, boosting his profile. By December 2004, he was photographed at an awards ceremony in a black dinner jacket, appearing relaxed and enjoying his rising fame.

His decade as a judge on Britain's Got Talent made him a much-loved figure in the UK. The case has drawn widespread attention in Britain because it highlights questions over public figures' right to privacy and what media can report on the basis of public interest.