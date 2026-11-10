David Walliams denies grooming and sexual assault allegations after injunction rejected

British comedian and author David Walliams denies allegations that he groomed and sexually assaulted teenage girls and young women, after a judge rejected his injunction bid to block ITV News and The Guardian from publishing the claims.

British comedian and author David Walliams has been accused of using his fame to groom and sexually assault girls and young women, according to investigations published Tuesday by ITV News and The Guardian.

Walliams, 55, denies the allegations. He said in a statement: I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law. I am devastated that some of the women I met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.

Also read David Walliams Accused of Grooming and Harassment, Publisher HarperCollins Drops Him

The two British outlets said they spoke with multiple women who accused Walliams of preying on them. One woman said he sexually assaulted her when she was 15. Walliams had sought a court injunction to bar ITV News and The Guardian from identifying him in their reporting. His lawyers claimed that publication of sexual misconduct allegations would lead him to take his own life.

A judge rejected his injunction request last week, but protected his identity until late Monday. The case has drawn widespread attention in Britain because it highlights questions over public figures right to privacy and what media can report on the basis of public interest.

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Walliams Claims Suicide Risk

Lawyers for Independent Television News and The Guardian newspaper s publisher told the High Court last month that the allegations they wanted to publish were about the man s abuse of power and status and his attempts to contact a number of young women to engage them in inappropriate sexual activity. Walliams lawyer, Sara Mansoori, earlier told the court that he had made a suicide attempt when he received letters from ITN and Guardian News and Media seeking his response to the allegations.

He later made another attempt, she said, and he was recently admitted to the hospital for psychiatric care. Gavin Millar, representing the media companies, said the allegations were gathered after a wide-ranging and rigorous investigation and that there was a strong public interest in publishing them.

The defendants allege that, over a period of years, the claimant used his status and influence as a well-known public figure to establish contact with young women, some considerably younger than him, and that he engaged or sought to engage in seriously inappropriate conduct, according to a summary of Tuesday s judgment. Some of the alleged conduct could amount to criminal offences if proven, it said.

Justice Matthew Nicklin dismissed the injunction bid, saying the legal measure would mean an exceptionally serious interference with the rights of the media companies. He noted that the man had a serious and longstanding psychiatric vulnerability which must be taken seriously, and said a decision allowing the allegations to be published will substantially increase his risk of suicide.

Judge Rejects Privacy Injunction

However, he added that the evidence did not establish that suicide is inevitable. The man s statements are not a reliable basis for concluding that no future treatment or intervention could alter that risk, the judge said. One accuser, a woman using the pseudonym Jade, alleged she first came into contact with Walliams in 2007 after commenting on a photo of him on MySpace.

She claimed the Little Britain star sent her private messages despite her profile displaying her date of birth, which showed she was 15. Jade told the investigation that she replied to a subsequent message and that Walliams asked for her phone number before calling her within minutes. She alleged the initial conversation was largely casual but marked the beginning of ongoing contact via email.

According to Jade, the pair later arranged to meet at a London cafe after Walliams 36th birthday. She alleged that during the meeting he asked personal questions, including whether she had ever had sex. After leaving the cafe, Jade claimed Walliams led her into an alleyway to say goodbye, where she alleges he kissed her. She further alleged he invited her to his home, where the encounter became more intimate.

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He lifted my top up and sucked on my breast and then tried to put my hand down his trousers. That s when I pulled away and said no. He had an erection at the time, she told the publications. I wasn t ready for sex. I didn t want to do that, with him or with anyone.

I was only a 15-year-old. He said that we should wait until I m 16 and to keep in contact. That comment will always stick out in my mind... That s a very strange thing to say.

Allegations Grooming Young Fans

He obviously wanted that one thing. Another woman, identified by the pseudonym Alex, alleged she was 15 when she met Walliams, then 32, in 2004 at a Little Britain fan event. She recalled Walliams saying, you re a very attractive young lady. Alex wanted to be a comedy writer so gave Walliams her cover letter with her contact details.

Several days later, she alleges he called her. She claimed he groomed her over several years by helping with scripts and offering to arrange work experience in television. Alex alleged that when she was 17, the pair had sex at Walliams London home. She claimed he kissed her forcefully before the encounter progressed, and said she felt unable to assert control over the situation.

I never said no, but I felt unable to say anything or have any control in that situation once I was with him, she alleged. Walliams denied grooming Alex and believed when they had sex, she was 18. ITV said Walliams was mortified to learn that their brief, consensual relationship has caused her sadness.

A number of allegations from other women were aired by the publications, including by staff of Britain s Got Talent which Walliams was a host on between 2012 and 2022. A 24-year-old employee says she overheard Walliams referring to her as the arse, which made her feel small and almost disembodied. The one interaction I had with him before I started avoiding him, he d been staring at my chest rather than acknowledging me as a person, she added.

Another former employee alleged he was once called to Walliams. Walliams has published over 40 children s books and sold more than 60 million copies worldwide, according to his website. Several of them, including Gangsta Granny, were dropped last year by publisher HarperCollins after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour.