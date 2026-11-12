David Walliams Allegations: Platforms Pull Content as Police Investigate Claims

Broadcasters and retailers remove David Walliams content following serious abuse allegations. Police confirm investigation into claims made by multiple women dating back to 2003.

Major Australian media platforms and retailers have removed the work of comedian and author David Walliams from their systems. This abrupt action follows the publication of serious allegations regarding his conduct. The removals occurred just days after the rape conviction of comedian Russell Brand. It also coincides with the release of a new report detailing claims by several women. These women allege inappropriate behavior and grooming by Walliams.

Platform Removals and Retail Actions

Hours after the allegations became public, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation withdrew all Walliams shows from its services. The Seven Network also scrubbed the content from its streaming platform. Additionally, the Australian streamer Stan removed his programs immediately. These decisions reflect a swift corporate response to the emerging news. It signals a significant shift in how institutions treat the entertainer.

Also read David Walliams denies grooming and sexual assault allegations after injunction rejected

Physical retail also saw immediate changes. The Australian bookshop chain Dymocks issued orders to its staff. Chief executive David Allen confirmed that all stores stopped sales on Wednesday. Staff were instructed to remove all Walliams books from shelves. This directive also applied to any related merchandise. The removal ensures no further items are sold to the public.

Specific Allegations and Victim Accounts

A report details experiences shared by multiple women. The claims span from 2003 to 2010. One woman, identified as Alex, met Walliams in 2003. She was fifteen years old at the time. He was thirty-two years old. Alex provided him with her comedic work for advice. They remained in contact for approximately two years. The report alleges they began having sex when she was seventeen. He was thirty-four then.

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Alex alleges Walliams instructed her on posing for explicit images while underage. His lawyers deny these claims. They state he believed she was eighteen during their contact. They also refute accusations of requesting sexual photos. Another woman, Jade, shared similar experiences. She met Walliams in 2007 when she was fifteen. He was thirty-six years old. He allegedly invited her to his home weeks after contacting her via social media.

Legal Response and Suppression Order

Walliams has rejected all allegations of wrongdoing. He issued a statement through his lawyers. The legal team sought a suppression order in the British high court. They argued publication could lead to suicide. Barrister Sara Mansoori KC noted two previous attempts. The first occurred in May. The second took place in July. The judge denied the suppression order.

Comedian Eddie Ross also commented on the situation. He referenced a joke he made in 2004. The joke was at the British Comedy Awards. It suggested Walliams would go home with a fifteen-year-old. Ross stated he was horrified by the revelations. He explained the joke came from the scriptwriting team. He believed it referenced public dating history. It was exaggerated for comic effect. Ross claimed he would have refused if he suspected actual events.

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Police Investigation and Career Impact

Victoria Police confirmed they will launch an investigation. The allegations are deemed serious enough to warrant police involvement. The report included thirty sources with first-hand accounts. This follows a similar investigation by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. That commission concluded its findings in 2017.

Walliams previously lost major professional support. Publisher HarperCollins dropped him last year. Literary agency Independent Talent Group also ended the relationship. His career began with the BBC sketch show Little Britain. He co-created it with Matt Lucas. The show earned multiple BAFTA Awards. Over fifty million copies of his novels have sold worldwide.

The comedian received an Order of the British Empire in 2017. This was for services to charity and the arts. He was voted Britain's most inspiring public figure in 2006. These accolades now face intense scrutiny. The ongoing police investigation will determine next steps. The community response remains highly critical. Media entities continue to distance themselves from his work.