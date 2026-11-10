David Walliams Court Ruling Allows Publication of Sexual Allegations

A High Court judge dismisses David Walliams injunction bid, permitting the Guardian and ITV News to publish detailed sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women.

David Walliams faces serious accusations from multiple women who allege he used his fame to exploit young women and teenagers for sex. The British television personality and top-selling author is accused of grooming individuals as young as fifteen years old. These claims stem from a joint investigation by the Guardian and ITV News that involved thirty sources with first-hand accounts. The publication of these details follows a High Court decision that rejected Walliams' legal attempt to prevent the story from being made public.

High Court Rejects Injunction Bid

The High Court judge, Mr Justice Nicklin, ruled that the press has the right to publish the results of their investigation into the allegations of serious wrongdoing by a prominent individual. Walliams' legal team had argued for a lifelong injunction to stop publication, citing a genuine and grave risk of suicide if the story ran. The court heard that Walliams had made two attempts to take his own life after the news organizations first presented the women's allegations to him in May. Lawyers for Walliams stated that his response was not an admission of guilt but rather a fear of public shame rooted in childhood trauma.

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Allegations of Grooming and Abuse

The allegations detail a pattern of behavior spanning nearly two decades, affecting victims who are now in their thirties. Two women specifically stated they first met Walliams when they were fifteen years old and claimed they were groomed by him. Other accusations include abusing his position to pursue women through the family television show British Got Talent. There are also claims regarding his time at his former children's book publisher, HarperCollins, where he is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a junior staff member. Walliams denies any wrongdoing and has consistently stated he is not a sexual predator who has broken the law.

Mental Health and Legal Arguments

The legal proceedings highlighted Walliams' mental health crisis, with the court hearing that he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act the week before the hearing. He remained in a psychiatric hospital when the judge dismissed the case last Tuesday. Barrister Sara Mansoori KC argued that human rights laws obligated the court to prevent publication to save Walliams' life. She warned that if the allegations were published, the comedy star would try to kill himself again. The court recognized the probable effect on Walliams' teenage son but concluded that the state was already taking effective measures to protect him through inpatient psychiatric treatment.

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Journalistic Findings and Denials

The Guardian and ITV News reviewed extensive evidence including emails, social media messages, contemporaneous notes, and newspaper articles to substantiate the claims. In a personal letter to the journalists, Walliams admitted to sometimes behaving thoughtlessly toward people he had casual sexual relationships with. He acknowledged that a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous but insisted he never abused that power. He expressed devastation that women he met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger toward him regarding their past interactions.

Public Interest and Press Freedom

Mr Justice Nicklin determined that an injunction would represent an exceptionally serious interference with press freedom. The ruling emphasized that such a ban would prevent the defendants from publishing their investigation and stop the sources from communicating their experiences to the public. The court found that the investigation concerns matters of substantial public interest that outweigh the risk of self-harm. Walliams' lawyers confirmed on Monday that they would not seek to appeal against the ruling, allowing the organizations to finally publish the women's stories and complete their long-delayed investigative work.