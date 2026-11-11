David Walliams faces police investigation over alleged grooming and sexual assault of 15-year-old

David Walliams is under police scrutiny after being accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and inappropriate behaviour toward other young women dating back to 2003. The author and comedian denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

David Walliams is facing a police investigation after he was accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old schoolgirl. The best-selling children's author, 55, is said to have kissed and groped the teenager at his north London home when he was 36.

Walliams, a TV presenter and comedian, has been accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct dating back to 2003 in reports by The Guardian and ITV News. He denies the allegations. The Metropolitan Police have not received any related reports of sexual assault or other offences but said any reports would be carefully assessed. A Scotland Yard spokesman said the force contacted media organisations involved in civil proceedings to ensure potential victims knew how to report criminal allegations to police.

Also read David Walliams Accused of Grooming and Harassment, Publisher HarperCollins Drops Him

Police Response to Investigation

The spokesman said: We're aware of reports in the media in relation to allegations involving a man in his 50s. The Met has not received any related reports of sexual assault or any other offences. Should we receive any reports, they will be carefully assessed. Anyone who contacts the police will be supported by specialist officers.

While police have not been contacted directly by any complainants, the allegations could result in a criminal investigation as under-16s cannot legally consent to sexual activity. The Telegraph first revealed allegations against Walliams last year, publishing details of how he harassed junior female employees at his publisher, HarperCollins. One woman, named only as Jade, said Walliams contacted her via social media in 2007 when she was 15.

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After arranging to meet in Soho, central London, and kissing her in an alleyway, he drove her to his house in his Aston Martin before allegedly sexually assaulting her on his sofa. She said: I struggle with it sometimes, if I think about it a bit too much about the reality of what happened. It's a sexual assault. It's grooming.

Allegations Against David Walliams

It's completely wrong in every way. My body reacts when I think about it. It's like a trauma response. I think I was groomed, 100 per cent.

Lilly Creightmore, an aspiring model, said she was 18 when Walliams, then 31, spotted her in an advertising campaign for the underwear brand Agent Provocateur, tracked down her details and contacted her in 2003. She said she stayed at his home and he made it clear he wanted sex, but she always declined.

She told the news organisations: He would plead with me to share a bed with him and paw at me, trying to make me feel sorry for him. He definitely crossed the line physically in moments when I was young, trying to coerce me into sleeping with him. Ms Creightmore claimed she felt pressured to have sex with Walliams after he told her she could be his flatmate.

She said: In the evenings, he would sort of come and sit with me and stroke my leg, and one night I think he put his head in my lap to sort of be like, Are you sure you don't want to come and sleep in my bed with me? I had an inner strength like, No I'm not attracted to you in that way. I felt I was being manipulated.

Ella, another model, said she was aged 19 when she was contacted out of the blue by Walliams in 2007. After inviting her to his home, he showed her into his bedroom where he tried to kiss her, but she managed to duck out of the way and escape. After the allegations emerged on Tuesday, Walliams was dropped by his literary agency, Independent Talent Group.

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The BBC said it was carrying out a review of all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms. Walliams also had his Labour Party membership suspended. The comedian often voiced his support for Labour, including backing Andy Burnham in his 2015 party leadership bid. Downing Street on Tuesday described the allegations as deeply troubling.

Career and Published Works

Walliams published more than 40 children's books, several of which, including Gangsta Granny, were adapted into BBC comedy dramas and stage productions. The Little Britain star was awarded an OBE in 2017 for services to charity and the arts. The Telegraph on Tuesday reported that former staff accused senior executives of failing to respond to concerns about Walliams because he was the goose that laid the golden egg.

His legal team had told a judge that it was feared he would take his own life in the event of publication, which would therefore breach his right to life. He has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement to The Guardian and ITV News, the comedian said: Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with. I realise I did not always take people's feelings properly into account.

That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did. He added: I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law.

Denials and Legal Action

I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me. Walliams, who is understood to be in a psychiatric facility, lost his High Court battle to avoid being named after initially obtaining an interim order that prevented his identification.

The reporting restrictions were lifted because he decided not to appeal against a decision by Mr Justice Matthew Nicklin to dismiss his claim, despite his lawyers warning he was a suicide risk, having already made two unsuccessful attempts since he became aware of the media investigation in May this year.