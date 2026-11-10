David Walliams Injunction Rejected by High Court Over Suicide Risk Claims

Mr Justice Nicklin ruled that David Walliams could not block The Guardian and ITN from publishing allegations, rejecting the argument that state protection must override freedom of expression.

Mr Justice Nicklin has refused David Walliams' request for a permanent injunction to prevent The Guardian and ITN from publishing allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. The High Court judge determined that the right to freedom of expression and public interest outweighed the claimant's right to privacy, despite arguments regarding severe mental health risks.

Legal Balancing of Human Rights

The legal proceedings required the court to balance David Walliams' right to a private and family life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights against the media groups' freedom of expression under Article 10. Walliams, referred to in court documents as PPT, sought to stop the outlets from reporting claims that he had abused his status to engage in exploitative sexual activities with numerous girls and young women over many years.

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The news organizations stated they possessed more than thirty sources with first-hand accounts supporting these allegations. They asserted that the information was sufficiently serious to justify a criminal investigation. David Walliams continues to deny all allegations of misconduct presented in the court filings.

Suicide Risk and Mental Health Evidence

A defining feature of this case was the legal team's claim that publishing the stories was highly likely to result in a suicide attempt by the celebrity. Sara Mansoori KC, lead barrister for David Walliams, testified that her client attempted to take his own life in May and again in July after being contacted about the allegations.

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Mansoori argued that only a court order could protect David Walliams under Articles 2 and 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which cover the right to life and protection from inhuman or degrading treatment. She cited the precedent of Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, who received lifetime anonymity injunctions following the murder of James Bulger to prevent vigilante violence.

A single joint medical expert assessed David Walliams and concluded he had a genuine psychiatric vulnerability and an elevated baseline risk of suicide. The expert found that the period surrounding the court decision and potential publication would cause a very substantial increase in the risk of psychiatric deterioration and suicidal acts.

Media Defense and State Responsibility

Gavin Millar KC, representing The Guardian and ITN, argued that the European Court of Human Rights has never recognized a duty to protect a claimant from self-harm by suppressing the press. He described the requested injunction as a radical and unprincipled expansion of judicial duties that would infringe upon the fundamental rights of the media.

Gavin Millar contended that the state's duty to protect David Walliams fell to the National Health Service and mental health services, not the judiciary. The media legal team emphasized that the right to freedom of expression for the outlets and their sources outweighed the celebrity's claim to privacy.

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Final Ruling and Precedent

Mr Justice Nicklin acknowledged that the risk of suicide was genuine, grave, and closely connected to the publication. However, he determined this factor was necessary but not sufficient to justify overriding freedom of the press. The judge ruled that the state assumes responsibility for immediate safety through NHS psychiatric hospitals rather than through court injunctions.

The court concluded that the state is not obliged to guarantee that suicide will not occur or to eliminate every residual risk. Consequently, the injunction was denied, allowing The Guardian and ITN to proceed with their reporting on the allegations without legal restraint from the High Court.