David Walliams Police Investigation Grooming Allegations

Scotland Yard investigates David Walliams over sexual misconduct claims from 2003. The author denies allegations while facing agency suspension and political fallout.

Scotland Yard has launched a formal investigation into bestselling children's author David Walliams following serious allegations of grooming and sexual assault involving minors. The 55-year-old comedian and television presenter faces accusations dating back to 2003, including claims that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at his north London residence when he was 36 years old. This development marks a significant escalation after initial reports were published by The Guardian and ITV News last year.

Police Assessment And Legal Context

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard confirmed awareness of media reports concerning a man in his fifties but stated no direct complaints had been received yet. The Met emphasized that any future reports would be carefully assessed by specialist officers who provide support to potential victims. Authorities contacted the media organizations involved in civil proceedings to ensure that individuals who spoke to journalists could report criminal allegations directly to the police. Under UK law, individuals under the age of sixteen cannot legally consent to sexual activity, which means these historical accounts could trigger criminal charges regardless of when they occurred.

Also read David Walliams Accused of Grooming and Harassment, Publisher HarperCollins Drops Him

Specific Accounts From Complainants

One woman identified as Jade described being contacted via social media by Walliams in 2007 when she was fifteen years old. She alleged that after meeting him in an alleyway in Soho, central London, he drove her to his home in an Aston Martin and sexually assaulted her on his sofa. Jade characterized the incident as grooming and a sexual assault, noting that she experiences trauma responses when reflecting on the event. Another model, Lilly Creightmore, claimed that Walliams, then thirty-one, pursued her in 2003 after spotting her in an Agent Provocateur campaign. She alleged he coerced her into sharing a bed and physically crossed boundaries while she was eighteen.

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Institutional Responses And Suspensions

Following the publication of these detailed accounts, David Walliams' literary agency, Independent Talent Group, immediately terminated their representation. The agency initiated a review of all material featuring or written by the author across their platforms. Additionally, the Labour Party suspended Walliams' membership, despite his history of supporting the party and backing Andy Burnham during the 2015 leadership bid. Downing Street described the allegations as deeply troubling, signaling high-level concern regarding the nature of the accusations against the prominent public figure.

Previous Legal Actions And Denials

Walliams previously attempted to use an injunction to prevent these allegations from becoming public knowledge. His legal team argued at the time that publication might lead him to take his own life, citing a breach of his right to life. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing throughout the process. In statements provided to The Guardian and ITV News, the comedian admitted to behaving thoughtlessly toward casual sexual partners in the past but maintained that he did not intend harm. Former staff at HarperCollins have also raised concerns about how senior executives handled previous warnings about his behavior toward junior employees.